Danville Planning Commission to vote on in-person meetings

Resolution would see commissioners return to Town Meeting Hall, keep earlier start time

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 10:05 pm 0
The Danville Planning Commission is set to vote Tuesday on a return to fully in-person meetings following more than two years of meeting remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution recommended by town staff for the commission’s next regular meeting on Nov. 8 would reestablish the Town Meeting Hall as the venue for live commission meetings. It would also keep the current meeting time of 5 p.m., rather than the previously established 7:30 p.m time for live meetings.

The move comes following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Oct. 17 declaration of the end to a state of emergency that was implemented via an executive order at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the lifting of the state of emergency, state law requiring that all commissions adopt items for times and places to hold their regular meetings is now in effect again.

The Danville Planning Commission is set to meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
