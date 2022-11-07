News

Editorial: Vote Connelly for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder

by DanvilleSanRamon editorial board

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 12:05 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Contra Costa County residents are deciding one of the most impactful public positions at the local level in this general election.

Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon -- both of whom have elected experience in education -- are competing in a runoff for county clerk-recorder.

Most recognizably, this official oversees the county department that runs elections, such a vital responsibility in our democracy. But also very important to citizens' everyday lives are the office's duties as county recorder (property and real estate documents) and county clerk (marriage, birth and death certificates and fictitious business name processing).

This is the first election for the office since former clerk-recorder Joe Canciamilla, also a former state assemblyman and county supervisor, resigned in disgrace in November 2019 and later pleaded guilty to grand theft and perjury for using his candidacy campaign funds for personal reasons. Danville resident Debi Cooper has been filling the clerk-recorder role admirably since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors 2-1/2 years ago.

But it is time for the voters of Contra Costa County to have their voices heard about who should be the next clerk-recorder. That person should represent integrity, leadership and stability. That candidate is Kristin Connelly.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Connelly, who finished first in the four-candidate primary election with 33.90% of the vote, is winding down her current term on the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board while also working as CEO and president of the East Bay Leadership Council and executive director of the Contra Costa Economic Partnership. Her professional experience as an effective day-to-day leader of an organization stands out, and is exactly what the Clerk-Recorder's Office needs.

Her campaign objectives on the election side of the office align with the priorities of so many Contra Costa County residents – expanding access to voting, improving communication with voters, battling misinformation and disinformation, and maintaining the integrity of an accurate ballot count. Connelly also wisely highlights the importance of ensuring recorder's documents (and the associated personal information therein) remain secure.

Gordon, the runnerup in the primary with 23.52% of the vote, espouses similar goals for Clerk-Recorder's Office if elected, with a particular focus on community trust and engagement, voter transparency, strong cybersecurity and impartiality. Certainly laudable priorities. But this county department needs stability in leadership, and we remain skeptical of Gordon given the cloud of controversy that hovered around her final term with the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board, ultimately leading to her reelection defeat in November 2020.

We recommend Connelly, the reliable choice for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important political news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Editorial: Vote Connelly for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder

by DanvilleSanRamon editorial board /

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 12:05 am

Contra Costa County residents are deciding one of the most impactful public positions at the local level in this general election.

Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon -- both of whom have elected experience in education -- are competing in a runoff for county clerk-recorder.

Most recognizably, this official oversees the county department that runs elections, such a vital responsibility in our democracy. But also very important to citizens' everyday lives are the office's duties as county recorder (property and real estate documents) and county clerk (marriage, birth and death certificates and fictitious business name processing).

This is the first election for the office since former clerk-recorder Joe Canciamilla, also a former state assemblyman and county supervisor, resigned in disgrace in November 2019 and later pleaded guilty to grand theft and perjury for using his candidacy campaign funds for personal reasons. Danville resident Debi Cooper has been filling the clerk-recorder role admirably since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors 2-1/2 years ago.

But it is time for the voters of Contra Costa County to have their voices heard about who should be the next clerk-recorder. That person should represent integrity, leadership and stability. That candidate is Kristin Connelly.

Connelly, who finished first in the four-candidate primary election with 33.90% of the vote, is winding down her current term on the Acalanes Union High School District Governing Board while also working as CEO and president of the East Bay Leadership Council and executive director of the Contra Costa Economic Partnership. Her professional experience as an effective day-to-day leader of an organization stands out, and is exactly what the Clerk-Recorder's Office needs.

Her campaign objectives on the election side of the office align with the priorities of so many Contra Costa County residents – expanding access to voting, improving communication with voters, battling misinformation and disinformation, and maintaining the integrity of an accurate ballot count. Connelly also wisely highlights the importance of ensuring recorder's documents (and the associated personal information therein) remain secure.

Gordon, the runnerup in the primary with 23.52% of the vote, espouses similar goals for Clerk-Recorder's Office if elected, with a particular focus on community trust and engagement, voter transparency, strong cybersecurity and impartiality. Certainly laudable priorities. But this county department needs stability in leadership, and we remain skeptical of Gordon given the cloud of controversy that hovered around her final term with the Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board, ultimately leading to her reelection defeat in November 2020.

We recommend Connelly, the reliable choice for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.