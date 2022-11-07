Editorial: Vote Connelly for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder

Contra Costa County residents are deciding one of the most impactful public positions at the local level in this general election.

Kristin Connelly and Vicki Gordon -- both of whom have elected experience in education -- are competing in a runoff for county clerk-recorder.

Most recognizably, this official oversees the county department that runs elections, such a vital responsibility in our democracy. But also very important to citizens' everyday lives are the office's duties as county recorder (property and real estate documents) and county clerk (marriage, birth and death certificates and fictitious business name processing).

This is the first election for the office since former clerk-recorder Joe Canciamilla, also a former state assemblyman and county supervisor, resigned in disgrace in November 2019 and later pleaded guilty to grand theft and perjury for using his candidacy campaign funds for personal reasons. Danville resident Debi Cooper has been filling the clerk-recorder role admirably since being appointed by the Board of Supervisors 2-1/2 years ago.

But it is time for the voters of Contra Costa County to have their voices heard about who should be the next clerk-recorder. That person should represent integrity, leadership and stability. That candidate is Kristin Connelly.