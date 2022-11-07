Police investigate threat on bathroom wall at Quail Run Elementary School

The San Ramon Police Department reported nothing suspicious found Monday afternoon during an investigation into a second written threat at a San Ramon Valley Unified School District campus in recent days.

SRPD officials reported on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. that they had learned of a shooting threat at Quail Run Elementary School in San Ramon, and that officers were on campus for a security check of the school and the surrounding area, with nothing suspicious found as of an update at 1:38 p.m.

Monday's incident came on the heels of another shooting threat -- also found written on a bathroom wall -- the previous school day (last Friday) at Dougherty Valley High School, which was ultimately deemed non-credible by SRPD in an update later that day.

SRVUSD officials reported in a communication sent to staff at approximately 1 p.m. Monday that police were on the way to Quail Run Elementary School to investigate a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.

"Campus is secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," SRVUSD officials told staff in the first report. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."