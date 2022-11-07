Police investigate threat on bathroom wall at Quail Run Elementary School

The San Ramon Police Department reported nothing suspicious found Monday afternoon during an investigation into a second written threat at a San Ramon Valley Unified School District campus in recent days.
SRPD officials reported on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. that they had learned of a shooting threat at Quail Run Elementary School in San Ramon, and that officers were on campus for a security check of the school and the surrounding area, with nothing suspicious found as of an update at 1:38 p.m.
Monday's incident came on the heels of another shooting threat -- also found written on a bathroom wall -- the previous school day (last Friday) at Dougherty Valley High School, which was ultimately deemed non-credible by SRPD in an update later that day.
SRVUSD officials reported in a communication sent to staff at approximately 1 p.m. Monday that police were on the way to Quail Run Elementary School to investigate a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.
"Campus is secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," SRVUSD officials told staff in the first report. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."
According to SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels, the first communication suffered from a glitch that led to it only going to staff, rather than parents and caregivers. However, she said that the first update, which was sent at approximately 1:30 p.m., was sent to parents and caregivers as well.
"SRPD has multiple officers on campus conducting a thorough security check of the school and surrounding areas regarding the shooting threat found written on a bathroom wall," the first update from district officials said. "Our campus continues to be in a secure safety protocol -- doors are locked, all students and staff are safe and accounted for, and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus."
Following clearance by SRPD, students were released as scheduled Monday afternoon.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.