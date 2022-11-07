News

Breaking

Police investigate threat on bathroom wall at Quail Run Elementary School

SRPD remained on campus despite no suspicious findings; second campus threat in San Ramon in recent days

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 4:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The San Ramon Police Department reported nothing suspicious found Monday afternoon during an investigation into a second written threat at a San Ramon Valley Unified School District campus in recent days.

SRPD logo.

SRPD officials reported on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. that they had learned of a shooting threat at Quail Run Elementary School in San Ramon, and that officers were on campus for a security check of the school and the surrounding area, with nothing suspicious found as of an update at 1:38 p.m.

Monday's incident came on the heels of another shooting threat -- also found written on a bathroom wall -- the previous school day (last Friday) at Dougherty Valley High School, which was ultimately deemed non-credible by SRPD in an update later that day.

SRVUSD officials reported in a communication sent to staff at approximately 1 p.m. Monday that police were on the way to Quail Run Elementary School to investigate a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.

"Campus is secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," SRVUSD officials told staff in the first report. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

According to SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels, the first communication suffered from a glitch that led to it only going to staff, rather than parents and caregivers. However, she said that the first update, which was sent at approximately 1:30 p.m., was sent to parents and caregivers as well.

"SRPD has multiple officers on campus conducting a thorough security check of the school and surrounding areas regarding the shooting threat found written on a bathroom wall," the first update from district officials said. "Our campus continues to be in a secure safety protocol -- doors are locked, all students and staff are safe and accounted for, and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus."

Following clearance by SRPD, students were released as scheduled Monday afternoon.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Find out what's on the ballot in Danville and San Ramon.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local law enforcement news. Become a member today.
Join

Police investigate threat on bathroom wall at Quail Run Elementary School

SRPD remained on campus despite no suspicious findings; second campus threat in San Ramon in recent days

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 7, 2022, 4:26 pm

The San Ramon Police Department reported nothing suspicious found Monday afternoon during an investigation into a second written threat at a San Ramon Valley Unified School District campus in recent days.

SRPD officials reported on Twitter at 1:26 p.m. that they had learned of a shooting threat at Quail Run Elementary School in San Ramon, and that officers were on campus for a security check of the school and the surrounding area, with nothing suspicious found as of an update at 1:38 p.m.

Monday's incident came on the heels of another shooting threat -- also found written on a bathroom wall -- the previous school day (last Friday) at Dougherty Valley High School, which was ultimately deemed non-credible by SRPD in an update later that day.

SRVUSD officials reported in a communication sent to staff at approximately 1 p.m. Monday that police were on the way to Quail Run Elementary School to investigate a shooting threat written on a bathroom wall.

"Campus is secure; doors are locked and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus," SRVUSD officials told staff in the first report. "Our primary intent is to keep students and staff as safe as possible."

According to SRVUSD spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels, the first communication suffered from a glitch that led to it only going to staff, rather than parents and caregivers. However, she said that the first update, which was sent at approximately 1:30 p.m., was sent to parents and caregivers as well.

"SRPD has multiple officers on campus conducting a thorough security check of the school and surrounding areas regarding the shooting threat found written on a bathroom wall," the first update from district officials said. "Our campus continues to be in a secure safety protocol -- doors are locked, all students and staff are safe and accounted for, and visitors/parents are not allowed on campus."

Following clearance by SRPD, students were released as scheduled Monday afternoon.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.