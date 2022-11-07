Tri-Valley cities hold onto healthy pavement quality marks

Despite not being a significant loss, the one point difference puts Danville below the 80 point threshold that delineates the "good" from the "very good" categories in the MTC report.

"Our dropped one point due to the fact that our annual pavement maintenance work was delayed due to contracting COVID-related issues," Danville Mayor Newell Arnerich said. "Our pavement maintenance program usually occurs when school is in recess over the summer."

Dublin received a score of 82 in this year's report, compared with 84 last year, and Danville lost a point from last year's report, with the town's roads scored at 79.

The annual Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) report on Bay Area pavement conditions was released on Oct. 24, showing Danville and Dublin as continuing to be among the highest-ranked Bay Area municipalities -- and the top two in the Tri-Valley -- for road conditions.

The latest data on pavement quality in the Bay Area shows Tri-Valley cities keeping their high scores overall, despite a slight drop in points for two municipalities with the best-scoring roads in the area.

As of the latest data, Dublin was one of six Bay Area cities with the "very good" ranking from the MTC.

"The good news is that our counties and cities have been able to prevent major deterioration, thanks in large part to the state gas tax money they receive through the SB 1 local streets and roads program," MTC Chair Alfredo Pedroza said. "The bad news is we're still a long way away from our goal of bringing the Bay Area's streets and roads into a state of good repair, which would raise the regional average into the mid-80s."

Despite not gaining any ground in pavement quality according to the latest data, the Tri-Valley communities continue to be above the Bay Area-wide average of 67 points, which has remained the same for the past six years.

The rest of the Tri-Valley's incorporated communities received the same scores as they had in last year's report: 79 in Livermore, and 78 in San Ramon and Pleasanton, placing them safely in the "good" ranking from the MTC.

"Unfortunately, due to labor and supply chain delays, our annual work is delayed nearly six months, thus this improvement work is not counted in the current rating," Arnerich continued. "We will be back up by the early of next year. It is the council's priority to keep Danville streets in very good condition."

Tri-Valley cities hold onto healthy pavement quality marks

Dublin and Danville still at top locally but lose points; Pleasanton, San Ramon and Livermore stay steady