Contra Costa college district seeks to recruit underserved students

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District are hoping to recruit new students from a range of underserved communities, following the passage of a bill authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) that enables the county to distribute data about a range of populations to the district.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Bauer-Kahan's AB 2627 into law on Sept. 15 that allows local agencies to distribute electronically collected information -- otherwise illegal -- to community college districts at the requests of their governing boards via a memorandum of understanding.
"We all know how critical it is to have the right education to be seriously considered for so many of the jobs that are currently available", CCCCD Governing Board President Judy Walters said in a statement. "This legislation allows us to inform and encourage more students, particularly from these underserved populations, that we have the experience and track record of successfully helping all our students achieve their educational goals."
The bill means that the district can now access information about veterans, emancipated foster youth, formerly incarcerated or justice-involved populations, and people who are unemployed or underemployed that officials hope will boost enrollment for those who otherwise might not consider college options.
"Our community, including these underserved populations, deserve to know of the many paths to success we have available including financial aid options, what student services are available to help them achieve their academic goals, and the connections to employers and the job market to find a good paying job," Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said.
Bauer-Kahan said that the bill means that community colleges in the state can access necessary data for recruiting students from vulnerable and underserved populations.
"California Community Colleges are for everyone and all students deserve support to thrive. It was such a pleasure working with the Contra Costa Community College District in ensuring passage and enactment on AB 2627," Bauer-Kahan said.
District and county officials are currently working on the memorandum of understanding that would enable the county to share data with the district under the new law.
The college district is also seeking to support existing students by promoting an affordable internet program. The Affordable Connectivity Program, in partnership with the California Emerging Technology Fund, offers eligible students $30 off of their home internet bills.
