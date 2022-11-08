Contra Costa college district seeks to recruit underserved students

Officials at the Contra Costa Community College District are hoping to recruit new students from a range of underserved communities, following the passage of a bill authored by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) that enables the county to distribute data about a range of populations to the district.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Bauer-Kahan's AB 2627 into law on Sept. 15 that allows local agencies to distribute electronically collected information -- otherwise illegal -- to community college districts at the requests of their governing boards via a memorandum of understanding.

"We all know how critical it is to have the right education to be seriously considered for so many of the jobs that are currently available", CCCCD Governing Board President Judy Walters said in a statement. "This legislation allows us to inform and encourage more students, particularly from these underserved populations, that we have the experience and track record of successfully helping all our students achieve their educational goals."

The bill means that the district can now access information about veterans, emancipated foster youth, formerly incarcerated or justice-involved populations, and people who are unemployed or underemployed that officials hope will boost enrollment for those who otherwise might not consider college options.

"Our community, including these underserved populations, deserve to know of the many paths to success we have available including financial aid options, what student services are available to help them achieve their academic goals, and the connections to employers and the job market to find a good paying job," Interim Chancellor Mojdeh Mehdizadeh said.