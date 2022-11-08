News

Generous gifts at Grapes & Gratitude

Gala raises $120,000 for Culinary Angels

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

2022 Grapes & Gratitude Gala, benefiting Culinary Angels. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

Tri-Valley nonprofit Culinary Angels raised $120,000 in donations at its Grapes & Gratitude benefit gala, held on Oct. 8 at McGrail Vineyards and Winery in Livermore.

Founded by Lisa McNaney just six years ago, Culinary Angels prepares and delivers tasty and nutritious meals to those going through cancer treatment or other serious health challenges as well as their caregivers.

"Our annual gala is critical to the viability of our programs as it allows us to continue to use quality ingredients in the meals prepared for our recipients, and tackle the cost increases of the current economy. We are so grateful to everyone who participated in this year's event, which exceeded our expectations," McNaney said.

