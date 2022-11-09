Fallon Sports Park opens final phase

Dublin city leaders and community members celebrated at a recent ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremony for the final phase of the 60-acre Fallon Sports Park.
Various sports teams, residents and outdoor enthusiasts commingled with Mayor Melissa Hernandez and other prominent members of city government on Oct. 22 to watch the official park recognition event. Completed in three main phases, Fallon Sports Park rests on Lockhart Street in Dublin, between Gleason Drive and Central Parkway.
Fallon features four synthetic turf soccer fields, a baseball diamond, four bocce courts, a cricket field, four tennis courts, four basketball courts, two softball fields and four volleyball courts. Each is equipped with adequate nighttime lighting. Additionally, the park hosts batting cages, two playgrounds and seating areas for picnics.
Residents are able to reserve fields at the park online for limited times based on availability. Fallon Sports Park will also serve as the meeting ground for many local athletic teams, Dublin Little League included.
Many of the city's prominent officials who attended the event spoke about the park via social media. Shawn Kumagai, Dublin council member, said on Twitter, "I'm honored to open up our new fields, including the Tri-Valley's very first cricket field."
Jean Josey, vice mayor of Dublin, echoed the excitement of the opening ceremony in her tweet, "this was a great morning, so fun to throw out a first pitch."
Development of the park was separated into three parts, each with specific construction and design elements.
First set in motion in July 2010, the park's first phase included 28 acres of the initial development. March 2018 saw the second phase milestone and 19.75 acres of new installments. The third phase, known as the Upper Terrace, placed the final 14 acres, marking the completion of the full park.
The development process was overseen by landscape and architecture firm, Carducci Associates. The San Francisco-based company has built other outdoor recreation areas across California, including one of Dublin's other large public projects, Emerald Glen Park.
