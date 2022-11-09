Goodguys' Autumn Get-Together coming to fairgrounds

There will be classic cars galore in Pleasanton this weekend as the Goodguys' 32nd Autumn Get-Together pulls into the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

The car show on Saturday and Sunday will include a range of entertainment for automotive lovers -- and the rest of the family -- on both days, plus special recognition for former military members in recognition of Veterans Day.

"The event will feature thousands of American-made or -powered vehicles including custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics and trucks of all years, plus live entertainment, local food and vendors, free Kid Zone, autocross racing and additional activities for the whole family," Goodguys officials said

"In honor of those who have served our country and community, there will be a special Veterans Day ceremony which will include a colorguard presentation and invocation, and Vettes for Vets parade, during which over 40 Corvettes will take local veterans on a cruise throughout the grounds," organizers added. The parade and flag ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Also on the first day, Hayward Firefighters Local 1909 will host a "Smash 4 Cash" charity demolition derby to raise funds for fire and burn survivors in the area and their families -- at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.