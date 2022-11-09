Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink returning to City Center

Alamo resident and famed figure skater Kristi Yamaguchi is set to join city and venue officials at City Center Bishop Ranch in San Ramon this week for the opening of the outdoor seasonal ice rink bearing her name at the shopping center.

Yamaguchi will be joined by Mayor Dave Hudson and Alex Mehran Jr. of Sunset Development Company for the grand-opening celebration at the rink on Friday, which will also feature performances from the most recent generation of local figure skaters, as well as caroling from San Ramon Voices.

"The Kristi Yamaguchi Holiday Rink is a favorite tradition in San Ramon, signifying the start of the holidays," Mehran Jr. said "City Center welcomes families to meet us on the ice, and we're thankful to Kristi Yamaguchi for joining us for another holiday season."

Tickets to the opening event are $30, with proceeds benefiting Yamaguchi's Always Dream program aimed at promoting literacy for underserved children.

The ribbon cutting will mark the start of eight weeks of skating at the rink, which will be open from noon to 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. weekends through Jan. 8.