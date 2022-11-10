Contra Costa DA won't press charges in 2020 police shooting

The use of force by police resulting in the 2020 death of Juan Carlos Ayon Barraza in Richmond was "reasonable under the totality of the circumstances," according to a report from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office released Thursday.

Vallejo police received a call about a missing woman, who was last seen with Barraza, at about 8 a.m. on April 16, 2020. A family member of the missing woman said they confronted Barraza, 24, about her whereabouts, to which Barraza allegedly said "something bad" happened to the 29-year-old woman. Barraza then allegedly got into his vehicle and fled the area.

Around 6:45 p.m. that day, a bicyclist riding on Pinehurst Road between Moraga and Oakland saw a sedan blocking the roadway with a white van ahead of the car. As the bicyclist passed, they allegedly saw a man fitting Barraza's description dumping what appeared to be a woman's body off the edge of the road.

Oakland police responded to the bicyclist's 911 call and located the van and the suspect. A chase ensued through Oakland city streets and onto the freeway, ending in Richmond.

The victim was found alive with at least one gunshot wound, but unresponsive. She died in a hospital nearly a month later.