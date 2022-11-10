Veterans Day 2022

Slideshow 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) U.S. Army veteran and medic Ron Payne (center, in black T-shirt) served as grand marshal for the 2022 parade. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. (Photo by Chuck Deckert) Previous Next

Community members young and old -- and everywhere in between -- packed onto Main Street last Sunday afternoon to cheer as dozens of veteran organizations, local leaders and community groups took part in the annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

The event included local U.S. Army veteran and medic Ron Payne serving as parade grand marshal and a special performance of patriotic music by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band outside the Veterans Memorial Building.

The regional celebration is traditionally held in downtown Pleasanton on the weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere on the actual holiday, which is this Friday.

Enjoy our collection of photos above by freelancer Chuck Deckert.