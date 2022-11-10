News

Veterans Day 2022

Tri-Valley honors former military with annual downtown parade

by DanvilleSanRamon staff

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 10, 2022, 9:58 pm

Community members young and old -- and everywhere in between -- packed onto Main Street last Sunday afternoon to cheer as dozens of veteran organizations, local leaders and community groups took part in the annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony.

Colorguard during 2022 Veterans Day Parade in Pleasanton. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

The event included local U.S. Army veteran and medic Ron Payne serving as parade grand marshal and a special performance of patriotic music by the Pleasanton Community Concert Band outside the Veterans Memorial Building.

The regional celebration is traditionally held in downtown Pleasanton on the weekend before Veterans Day to allow local veterans to attend ceremonies elsewhere on the actual holiday, which is this Friday.

Enjoy our collection of photos above by freelancer Chuck Deckert.

