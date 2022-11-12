Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

It was also felt in Danville, Blackhawk and San Ramon.

The quake was centered 1.3 miles south-southwest of Alamo.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 2.8 earthquake shook Alamo in Contra Costa County on Friday evening.

Magnitude 2.8 earthquake shakes San Ramon Valley

Epicenter near Alamo on Friday evening