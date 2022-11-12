News

One dies after successive crashes on I-680 in Tri-Valley

Caused hour-plus closure of southbound side of freeway

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

A driver was killed after their vehicle was involved in four separate crashes in quick succession on Interstate 680 near the San Ramon-Dublin border early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just north of the Alcosta Boulevard interchange in San Ramon, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

A Mercedes C230 struck the center divider in a solo crash that occurred for unknown reasons, causing the sedan to stop in the left-most, No. 1 lane. "Shortly after coming to rest, a Ford Fusion collided with the disabled Mercedes, causing the driver of Mercedes to be ejected," Hahn said.

The Mercedes sedan then came to rest in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, where it was hit again -- this time by a semi-truck, a collision that sent the Mercedes back toward the center divider where it struck another vehicle that was stopped in the median, according to Hahn.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released. No other parties involved in any of the crashes reported being injured, according to Hahn.

The successive crashes led emergency responders to close all lanes of southbound I-680 through the area for just over an hour early Saturday morning. Hahn said the No. 2 lane reopened first, at 4:17 a.m., followed by the No. 1 lane at 6:08 a.m. and the remaining lanes at 7 a.m.

The causes of the collisions remain under investigation. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor at this point, according to Hahn.

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

