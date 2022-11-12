One dies after successive crashes on I-680 in Tri-Valley

A driver was killed after their vehicle was involved in four separate crashes in quick succession on Interstate 680 near the San Ramon-Dublin border early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just north of the Alcosta Boulevard interchange in San Ramon, according to CHP Officer Tyler Hahn.

A Mercedes C230 struck the center divider in a solo crash that occurred for unknown reasons, causing the sedan to stop in the left-most, No. 1 lane. "Shortly after coming to rest, a Ford Fusion collided with the disabled Mercedes, causing the driver of Mercedes to be ejected," Hahn said.

The Mercedes sedan then came to rest in the No. 3 lane of the freeway, where it was hit again -- this time by a semi-truck, a collision that sent the Mercedes back toward the center divider where it struck another vehicle that was stopped in the median, according to Hahn.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not yet been released. No other parties involved in any of the crashes reported being injured, according to Hahn.