DA Becton charges former cop with owning, selling illegal assault rifles

A former Pittsburg police officer faces four counts of owning and selling two illegal assault rifles.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Armando Montalvo. He has been charged with two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale, or transport of an assault weapon. He also faces a two-count charge for the possession of assault weapons.

The alleged offenses occurred on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, 2019 in Contra Costa County while Montalvo worked for the Pittsburg Police Department, from which he resigned July 8 of this year.

DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a warrant has been issued for Montalvo's arrest and bail has already been set at $200,000. The charges are part of a larger ongoing investigation involving Pittsburg police officers, details of which Asregadoo declined to discuss.