News

DA Becton charges former cop with owning, selling illegal assault rifles

Part of larger investigation into Pittsburg officers

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A former Pittsburg police officer faces four counts of owning and selling two illegal assault rifles.

DA's office logo.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Armando Montalvo. He has been charged with two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale, or transport of an assault weapon. He also faces a two-count charge for the possession of assault weapons.

The alleged offenses occurred on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, 2019 in Contra Costa County while Montalvo worked for the Pittsburg Police Department, from which he resigned July 8 of this year.

DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a warrant has been issued for Montalvo's arrest and bail has already been set at $200,000. The charges are part of a larger ongoing investigation involving Pittsburg police officers, details of which Asregadoo declined to discuss.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

DA Becton charges former cop with owning, selling illegal assault rifles

Part of larger investigation into Pittsburg officers

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:40 pm

A former Pittsburg police officer faces four counts of owning and selling two illegal assault rifles.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Thursday against Armando Montalvo. He has been charged with two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale, or transport of an assault weapon. He also faces a two-count charge for the possession of assault weapons.

The alleged offenses occurred on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, 2019 in Contra Costa County while Montalvo worked for the Pittsburg Police Department, from which he resigned July 8 of this year.

DA's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said a warrant has been issued for Montalvo's arrest and bail has already been set at $200,000. The charges are part of a larger ongoing investigation involving Pittsburg police officers, details of which Asregadoo declined to discuss.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.