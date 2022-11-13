New entrance to Walnut Creek BART Station opens

A new entrance to the Walnut Creek BART Station for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians opened last week as part of a mixed-use housing and retail development under construction near the station.

The station entrance via North California Boulevard is now open slightly north of the existing entrance, which permanently closed effective Thursday.

The rerouting of traffic to the BART station is part of ongoing construction of the Walnut Creek Transit Village, which will have nearly 600 multi-family housing units, retail space and a BART police command facility, according to the transit agency.

All other entrances to the Walnut Creek BART station remain open along with the pedestrian pathway between the station and the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and North California Boulevard.