News

New entrance to Walnut Creek BART Station opens

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:39 pm 0

A new entrance to the Walnut Creek BART Station for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians opened last week as part of a mixed-use housing and retail development under construction near the station.

The station entrance via North California Boulevard is now open slightly north of the existing entrance, which permanently closed effective Thursday.

The rerouting of traffic to the BART station is part of ongoing construction of the Walnut Creek Transit Village, which will have nearly 600 multi-family housing units, retail space and a BART police command facility, according to the transit agency.

All other entrances to the Walnut Creek BART station remain open along with the pedestrian pathway between the station and the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and North California Boulevard.

A new vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian entrance to the Walnut Creek BART station opened on Nov. 10. The new entrance is slightly farther north of the existing entrance on North California Boulevard. The pedestrian sidewalk will be on the northwest side of the new road. The existing entrance will permanently close on the same date. (Image courtesy BART via Bay City News)

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

New entrance to Walnut Creek BART Station opens

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:39 pm

A new entrance to the Walnut Creek BART Station for vehicles, bicyclists and pedestrians opened last week as part of a mixed-use housing and retail development under construction near the station.

The station entrance via North California Boulevard is now open slightly north of the existing entrance, which permanently closed effective Thursday.

The rerouting of traffic to the BART station is part of ongoing construction of the Walnut Creek Transit Village, which will have nearly 600 multi-family housing units, retail space and a BART police command facility, according to the transit agency.

All other entrances to the Walnut Creek BART station remain open along with the pedestrian pathway between the station and the intersection of Ygnacio Valley Road and North California Boulevard.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.