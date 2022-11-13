New tenants at City Center Bishop Ranch

San Ramon's central downtown shopping area has continued to expand as the city grows, with six new businesses recently announced for the lineup at City Center Bishop Ranch this autumn.

New dining options will consist of Dumpling Time and Miette Patisserie and Confiserie, with the other four businesses offering a range of services and products for the skin, eyes and nails.

"City Center is at the forefront of bringing first-to-market concepts and revered brands to downtown San Ramon," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO at Sunset Development Company. "Welcoming tenants with incredible products and services such as L'Occitane, Skin Laundry, La Vie Nail Bar and Optical Illusions and offering new culinary options with Dumpling Time, Miette and Patisserie will only enhance the City Center experience for the community."

The new Skin Laundry location at City Center is set to be the skin care clinic's first in Northern California. The technology offered at the clinic, including laser and medical grade facials, is aimed at promoting collagen production and improving overall skin condition.

It will join the list of existing self-care offerings at the shopping center, including the recently opened L'Occitane en Provence, which offers a range of Mediterranean-inspired beauty products including haircare, skincare, bath items, and fragrances.