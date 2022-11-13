News

Pleasant Hill Councilmember Carlson leading county supervisor election

Margin for District 4 at 54.78% to 45.22% over Allen

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:40 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson appears headed to victory over BART board member Debora Allen in the runoff election for the District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

As of the interim results update Thursday, Carlson had about 54.78% of the votes cast compared to Allen's 45.22%. The two candidates were vying to replace retiring Supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Tuesday's election was a runoff after none of the five candidates in the June primary got more than 50% of the vote. Carlson (26.7%) and Allen (25.3%) were the top vote-getters.

District 4 includes parts of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Clayton.

Carlson's grandfather James Moriarty was a Contra Costa County supervisor. The Pleasant Hill councilmember was a Concord police officer for 29 years, doing everything from patrolling to working on the county's forensic mental health team.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Carlson has served as Pleasant Hill's mayor and was the City Council's first openly gay member. He has said his focus will be on public safety, the housing crisis, economic recovery and fighting climate change.

Allen has been a BART board member since 2016. She said on her campaign site she's a "common-sense, no-nonsense candidate with a reputation for challenging the status quo" and a "fiscal hawk."

Carlson's spot on the Pleasant Hill City Council will likely be taken by Zac Shess, who had a 9-point lead on Zhanna Thompson. Two at-large spots were open on the council, with incumbent Sue Noack seemingly retaining her seat with about 30% of the vote. Shess, who had just under 26%, currently serves on the Pleasant Hill Recreation and Park District Board of Directors.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

Pleasant Hill Councilmember Carlson leading county supervisor election

Margin for District 4 at 54.78% to 45.22% over Allen

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 13, 2022, 10:40 pm

Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson appears headed to victory over BART board member Debora Allen in the runoff election for the District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

As of the interim results update Thursday, Carlson had about 54.78% of the votes cast compared to Allen's 45.22%. The two candidates were vying to replace retiring Supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Tuesday's election was a runoff after none of the five candidates in the June primary got more than 50% of the vote. Carlson (26.7%) and Allen (25.3%) were the top vote-getters.

District 4 includes parts of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Clayton.

Carlson's grandfather James Moriarty was a Contra Costa County supervisor. The Pleasant Hill councilmember was a Concord police officer for 29 years, doing everything from patrolling to working on the county's forensic mental health team.

Carlson has served as Pleasant Hill's mayor and was the City Council's first openly gay member. He has said his focus will be on public safety, the housing crisis, economic recovery and fighting climate change.

Allen has been a BART board member since 2016. She said on her campaign site she's a "common-sense, no-nonsense candidate with a reputation for challenging the status quo" and a "fiscal hawk."

Carlson's spot on the Pleasant Hill City Council will likely be taken by Zac Shess, who had a 9-point lead on Zhanna Thompson. Two at-large spots were open on the council, with incumbent Sue Noack seemingly retaining her seat with about 30% of the vote. Shess, who had just under 26%, currently serves on the Pleasant Hill Recreation and Park District Board of Directors.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.