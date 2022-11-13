Pleasant Hill Councilmember Carlson leading county supervisor election

Pleasant Hill City Councilmember Ken Carlson appears headed to victory over BART board member Debora Allen in the runoff election for the District 4 seat on the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

As of the interim results update Thursday, Carlson had about 54.78% of the votes cast compared to Allen's 45.22%. The two candidates were vying to replace retiring Supervisor Karen Mitchoff.

Tuesday's election was a runoff after none of the five candidates in the June primary got more than 50% of the vote. Carlson (26.7%) and Allen (25.3%) were the top vote-getters.

District 4 includes parts of Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Concord and Clayton.

Carlson's grandfather James Moriarty was a Contra Costa County supervisor. The Pleasant Hill councilmember was a Concord police officer for 29 years, doing everything from patrolling to working on the county's forensic mental health team.