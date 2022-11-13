Public invited to weigh in on East Bay Parks' Hazard Mitigation Plan

The East Bay Regional Park District is inviting residents to weigh in on their response plan in the event of natural hazards.

In line with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the park district is updating its Local Hazard Mitigation Plan to prevent harm on regional parks and local neighborhoods.

If approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the park district will be able to apply for grants that aid the community pre- and post-disaster.

The park district drafted the plan after it received public comments in May 2022. District officials will present the proposed update to state and federal emergency services in December 2022.

Residents can tune into the final public meeting on Wednesday (Nov. 16) at 6-7:30 p.m. More information on the project can be found here.