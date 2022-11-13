VTA settles with families of eight victims of 2021 rail yard shooting

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday, with the families of eight victims of last year's shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard, including Dublin resident Jose Hernandez III.

The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office and the security company tasked with protecting the rail yard, Universal Protection Service, over accusations of failing to investigate or take action after workers complained about the shooter's actions while at work.

VTA Board Chair Chappie Jones said the agency wanted to "move swiftly to meet the families' needs." The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

"We commend VTA for agreeing to provide a prompt resolution for our families as to their claims against VTA," said the families' attorneys Gary Gwilliam, Philip Borowsky, Jeff Rickard, Randy Strauss, William Mayoff and Richard Alexander in a joint statement.

Nine VTA employees -- Hernandez III, 35; Abdojlvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Adrian Balleza, 29; Lars Lane, 63; Michael Rudometkin, 40; Paul Megia, 42; Taptejeep Singh, 36; Timothy Romo, 49; and Alex Fritch, 49 -- were killed during the shooting at the maintenance yard on West Younger Avenue in San Jose.