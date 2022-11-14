San Ramon: Commission to consider El Nido Senior Housing modifications

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the El Nido Senior Housing facility planned for San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive, including a second-story hallway connecting the facility with the offices planned for a restored version of the historic El Nido house.
The changes would include increasing the size of the planned main building for the assisted senior living project by more than 100 square feet, and the size of the refurbished El Nido house set to house the facility's offices by more than 100 square feet as well.
Other proposed changes consist of the addition of balconies and a two-story connection between the refurbished house and the main building, as well as an additional parking space.
The proposed modifications would require the Planning Commission's approval of a development plan amendment application, with a resolution to that effect on the table for commissioners to consider voting on.
Changes proposed under the amendment come in the wake of feedback from the Architectural Review Board, and include updated landscaping plans based on those discussions.
"The applicant has provided an updated landscape design that incorporates a variety of trees, shrubs, and groundcover surrounding the building and within the garden and patio areas," city senior planner Cindy Yee wrote in a staff report. "The landscape plan depicts one valley oak to be preserved and two coast live oaks to be removed (as originally approved). In response to the ARB's comments, the applicant has added trees along the rear elevation, added trellis and planting areas on the site plan, and updated the wrought iron color."
According to Yee's report, the changes would also avoid impacts to the historical significance of the 19th century El Nido house set to be refurbished and featured as the namesake of the facility.
"Regarding the proposed connection of the main building to the El Nido House, the applicant's architectural historian has reviewed the modifications and concluded the project redesign would not result in an increase in negative impacts to the historic aspect of the El Nido House," Yee wrote.
The San Ramon Planning Commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Nov. 15). The agenda is available here.
