San Ramon: Commission to consider El Nido Senior Housing modifications

The San Ramon Planning Commission is set Tuesday to discuss proposed changes to the El Nido Senior Housing facility planned for San Ramon Valley Boulevard and Westside Drive, including a second-story hallway connecting the facility with the offices planned for a restored version of the historic El Nido house.

The changes would include increasing the size of the planned main building for the assisted senior living project by more than 100 square feet, and the size of the refurbished El Nido house set to house the facility's offices by more than 100 square feet as well.

Other proposed changes consist of the addition of balconies and a two-story connection between the refurbished house and the main building, as well as an additional parking space.

The proposed modifications would require the Planning Commission's approval of a development plan amendment application, with a resolution to that effect on the table for commissioners to consider voting on.

Changes proposed under the amendment come in the wake of feedback from the Architectural Review Board, and include updated landscaping plans based on those discussions.