SRVUSD board to debate family engagement policy

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss and potentially vote on a new policy that would articulate guidelines for parental and family involvement and information about students' participation in programs, activities and organizations offered by their schools.

The California Department of Education requires a "Family and Parental Engagement Policy" with board approval from school districts receiving state funding aimed at addressing equity gaps in education under Title 1.

District administrators and staff have developed a recommended policy in line with the state requirements, which is on the table for the board's review and consideration at their next meeting.

"The policy outlines how we will conduct outreach to parents and caregivers to solicit their input on how to implement programs, activities, and procedures that impact participating children," assistant superintendent Christine Huajardo and Superintendent John Malloy wrote in a staff report.

"Input on family and parent engagement strategies will be gathered through family surveys, discussion forums, and steering committee meetings," they continued. "The district will distribute the policy to parents and families of children served under Title 1 Part A. The policy is distributed to families through a variety of sources including email, site newsletters, and our website once approved."