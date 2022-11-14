News

SRVUSD board to debate family engagement policy

Required by state for some funding opportunities for underserved students

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 10:09 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss and potentially vote on a new policy that would articulate guidelines for parental and family involvement and information about students' participation in programs, activities and organizations offered by their schools.

SRVUSD logo.

The California Department of Education requires a "Family and Parental Engagement Policy" with board approval from school districts receiving state funding aimed at addressing equity gaps in education under Title 1.

District administrators and staff have developed a recommended policy in line with the state requirements, which is on the table for the board's review and consideration at their next meeting.

"The policy outlines how we will conduct outreach to parents and caregivers to solicit their input on how to implement programs, activities, and procedures that impact participating children," assistant superintendent Christine Huajardo and Superintendent John Malloy wrote in a staff report.

"Input on family and parent engagement strategies will be gathered through family surveys, discussion forums, and steering committee meetings," they continued. "The district will distribute the policy to parents and families of children served under Title 1 Part A. The policy is distributed to families through a variety of sources including email, site newsletters, and our website once approved."

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The new policy will include regular meetings and a written agreement with parents and caregivers of students receiving Title 1 services, as well as an annual review of the effectiveness of the outreach efforts and an annual meeting with parents and staff at all schools receiving Title 1 funding.

"Once we obtain information on how to make our meetings, sites, etc. more accessible to parents, we will utilize evidence-based strategies in attempts to improve parent/caregiver engagement," district staff wrote in the proposed policy. "This could include, but is not limited to, providing meetings during various times of the day, allowing parents to access meetings from home through an interface such as Zoom, or providing childcare to families with small children."

The SRVUSD board's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The board is set to vote on revisions to its transitional kindergarten policies in alignment with new state requirements that mean all public schools must incrementally expand these programs to be available to all children four-years-old or more by the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

* The board is set to vote on revisions to its policy on school-connected organizations, including parent-teacher associations and booster clubs.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important city government news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

SRVUSD board to debate family engagement policy

Required by state for some funding opportunities for underserved students

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Mon, Nov 14, 2022, 10:09 pm

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set to discuss and potentially vote on a new policy that would articulate guidelines for parental and family involvement and information about students' participation in programs, activities and organizations offered by their schools.

The California Department of Education requires a "Family and Parental Engagement Policy" with board approval from school districts receiving state funding aimed at addressing equity gaps in education under Title 1.

District administrators and staff have developed a recommended policy in line with the state requirements, which is on the table for the board's review and consideration at their next meeting.

"The policy outlines how we will conduct outreach to parents and caregivers to solicit their input on how to implement programs, activities, and procedures that impact participating children," assistant superintendent Christine Huajardo and Superintendent John Malloy wrote in a staff report.

"Input on family and parent engagement strategies will be gathered through family surveys, discussion forums, and steering committee meetings," they continued. "The district will distribute the policy to parents and families of children served under Title 1 Part A. The policy is distributed to families through a variety of sources including email, site newsletters, and our website once approved."

The new policy will include regular meetings and a written agreement with parents and caregivers of students receiving Title 1 services, as well as an annual review of the effectiveness of the outreach efforts and an annual meeting with parents and staff at all schools receiving Title 1 funding.

"Once we obtain information on how to make our meetings, sites, etc. more accessible to parents, we will utilize evidence-based strategies in attempts to improve parent/caregiver engagement," district staff wrote in the proposed policy. "This could include, but is not limited to, providing meetings during various times of the day, allowing parents to access meetings from home through an interface such as Zoom, or providing childcare to families with small children."

The SRVUSD board's next regular meeting is set for Tuesday (Nov. 15) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* The board is set to vote on revisions to its transitional kindergarten policies in alignment with new state requirements that mean all public schools must incrementally expand these programs to be available to all children four-years-old or more by the beginning of the 2025-26 school year.

* The board is set to vote on revisions to its policy on school-connected organizations, including parent-teacher associations and booster clubs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.