Community Briefs: Sandbag stations | Senior fraud workshop | 'The History of Canyon' | Lady K and the Kings of Swing

Senior fraud workshop

Patelco Credit Union is hosting a senior fraud prevention workshop at the Alcosta Community Center in San Ramon on Wednesday (Nov. 16) as part of a series of local workshops aimed at protecting seniors against fraud threats and scams that target seniors in particular.

The free workshop is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m.

'The History of Canyon'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to focus on the history of the unincorporated community of Canyon, due west of Alamo.

Local historian and podcaster Liam O'Donoghue is set to speak on the history of the area, which included logging camps and saloons in the 19th century, before the land became part of the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in the 20th century.

"The logging camps and saloons are gone but Canyon has kept its free and independent spirit with its unique homes nestled among the redwoods," museum officials said in the event description.

The discussion is set for Thursday (Nov. 17) at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. More information is available here.

Lady K and the Kings of Swing

The next fall concert at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center is set to feature a 17-member "Sinatra-style" big band act this weekend.

Lady K and the Kings of Swing are headed by Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Helmbrecht and saxophonist Kaye Leedham, and joined by a range of other prominent Bay Area jazz musicians.

The show is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), with a live Q&A period following. Tickets and more information are available here.