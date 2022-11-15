News

Community Briefs: Sandbag stations | Senior fraud workshop | 'The History of Canyon' | Lady K and the Kings of Swing

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 15, 2022, 8:14 pm
The three free sandbag stations in San Ramon are marked with blue signs. (Image courtesy City of San Ramon)

Sandbag stations in San Ramon

San Ramon officials have announced three sandbag locations aimed at helping residents prepare for wet weather as winter comes closer.

Sand and sandbags are currently available at Central Park, Athan Downs Park and San Ramon Sports Park, with locations marked by blue signs.

The stations are unattended, and residents must bring their own shovels.

More information on storm preparedness in San Ramon is available here.

Senior fraud workshop

Patelco Credit Union is hosting a senior fraud prevention workshop at the Alcosta Community Center in San Ramon on Wednesday (Nov. 16) as part of a series of local workshops aimed at protecting seniors against fraud threats and scams that target seniors in particular.

The free workshop is set for 10:30-11:30 a.m.

'The History of Canyon'

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to focus on the history of the unincorporated community of Canyon, due west of Alamo.

Local historian and podcaster Liam O'Donoghue is set to speak on the history of the area, which included logging camps and saloons in the 19th century, before the land became part of the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) in the 20th century.

"The logging camps and saloons are gone but Canyon has kept its free and independent spirit with its unique homes nestled among the redwoods," museum officials said in the event description.

The discussion is set for Thursday (Nov. 17) at 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. More information is available here.

Lady K and the Kings of Swing

The next fall concert at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center is set to feature a 17-member "Sinatra-style" big band act this weekend.

Lady K and the Kings of Swing are headed by Grammy-nominated vocalist Carla Helmbrecht and saxophonist Kaye Leedham, and joined by a range of other prominent Bay Area jazz musicians.

The show is set to kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 19), with a live Q&A period following. Tickets and more information are available here.

