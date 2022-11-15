News

Coroner IDs woman killed after series of crashes in San Ramon over the weekend

After striking center divider on I-680, stalled sedan is hit by another car and then semi-truck

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Authorities on Tuesday confirmed the identity of the driver who died after her sedan was involved in four separate crashes in quick succession on the freeway in San Ramon early Saturday morning.

The decedent was identified by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Division as Angel Beth Green, 46, of Sacramento.

The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just north of the Alcosta Boulevard interchange in San Ramon, according to Officer Tyler Hahn of the California Highway Patrol.

A Mercedes C230 struck the center divider in a solo crash, causing the sedan to stop in the No. 1 lane. The car was then struck by a Ford Fusion, the force of which ejected the driver out of the Mercedes, according to Hahn. The Mercedes came to rest in the No. 3 lane, where it was hit by a semi-truck and then careened into the center divider again.

The driver of the Mercedes -- later identified as Green -- was pronounced dead at the scene. No other parties involved in any of the crashes reported being injured, according to Hahn. The causes of the collisions remain under investigation.

