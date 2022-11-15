Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls' volleyball makes run to NorCal tourney

In the NCS finals, Foothill fell to San Ramon Valley 3-0, with the Falcons getting great play from Bennett (16 kills, 10 digs) and Salonga (26 assists, 4 kills, 3 aces).

To advance to the NorCal tournament, the Falcons knocked off higher-seeded Monte Vista on the road in the North Coast Section semifinals.

In the loss to Oak Ridge, the Falcons got great play from junior co-captain Katie Salonga (32 assists, 3 kills, 3 aces), junior co-captain Paige Bennett (17 kills, 10 digs) and sophomore Kaycie Burdick (15 kills, 15 digs).

The young Foothill High girls' volleyball team advanced to the CIF NorCal tournament for the second straight year before seeing their season ended by Oak Ridge of El Dorado Hills.

In the first quarter, Amador got a goal in the final seconds from Evelyn McLaughlin for a 1-0 lead. In the second, Las Lomas tied it early in the quarter, but the Dons stormed back and got a lob-shot goal from Lily Keegan with four minutes left until the half to make it 2-1.

The game went back and forth, with the teams taking turns leading the game.

The No. 2-seeded Dons battled throughout, but in the end dropped a heartbreaking 6-5 game to No. 1 Las Lomas in the Division I finals last Saturday at Acalanes.

The Falcons finished with a 28-10 overall record and spot for the first time ever in the NorCal Open Division.

Brown was sensational in the goal, keeping the Dons in the match, stopping multiple Las Lomas shots. The senior goalie also continually started the Amador attack with long clears.

Las Lomas scored with just under two minutes for the 6-5 lead. Amador fought back and had multiple shots, including hitting the post two times, but in the end, the Dons couldn't find the game-tying goal.

In the third quarter, Las Lomas came out and scored three goals early to take the 4-3 lead. Another goal late in the third made it 5-3 Las Lomas, but the Dons scored one again as the clock was winding down, with Amador goalie Erin Brown launching a bomb as the last seconds ticked off to cut it to 5-4 with one quarter to play.

With time running out in the half, freshman Susan Swyers fired a laser from well out that found the back of the net with three seconds left to make it 3-1 Amador at the break.

