News

vanZee pulls ahead to healthy lead in latest election count for SRVUSD Area 1

Opponent Petersen trails by 249 votes with vast majority of ballots counted

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 17, 2022, 4:32 pm 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

More than a week after the general election, the race for the Area 1 seat on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education has flipped again, with current leader Jesse vanZee now at the widest margin yet in the San Ramon Valley's closest contest this fall.

Jesse vanZee (Contributed photo)

The Contra Costa County Elections Division released its second interim update with the latest vote counts on Wednesday afternoon, showing vanZee jumping ahead of fellow newcomer Michelle Petersen by 1.77% of the vote, or 249 ballots, in the three-candidate race for the open board seat.

As of Wednesday's update, the county reports that 14,098 ballots have been counted in the only competitive race for SRVUSD board. Approximately 6,800 ballots remain to be processed countywide, but it is unclear how many of those come from within SRVUSD's boundaries.

Officials said they would seek to process as many of the remaining ballots as possible by Friday.

Although vanZee said he wouldn't be officially declaring victory until after the Friday update, he was all but certain that his lead would hold.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"WOW. BIG UPDATE: With over 99% of the ballots counted for area 1, we are up by 249 votes," vanZee said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "This tally is our largest lead yet, and statistically, it is unsurmountable. The results will get finalized at the end of November, but it looks like we did it!!!! Thank you to everyone, and a big congrats to my team of volunteers.

In addition to being a tight race, the campaign for the Area 1 seat itself proved to be one of the more hotly contested ones locally, with vanZee running on a platform that heavily emphasized parental involvement, reduced spending, and the elimination of "woke education," "gender theory" and "anti-American education" according to a campaign mailer sent ahead of the election.

Despite taking on conservative talking points, vanZee sought to emphasize that his overall mission will be to reduce what he sees as division in public education, and has said during the campaign that his efforts to address problems in the district are not political.

Petersen said on Thursday that while she was discouraged by the new numbers, she wanted to encourage her supporters about the future of the district, despite her apparent narrow loss as of the latest update.

"I would like people to remember when they look at these results; we are a community that is still very much in line with the direction of this district and that we are united and not divided," Petersen told DanvilleSanRamon.

However, she attributed vanZee's apparent victory to the fact that she and the third candidate in the race, Alamo attorney Jerome Pandell, had run on similar platforms and thereby split the vote.

"Jesse vanZee won because Jerome Pandell and I split the vote. Period," Petersen said. "If you look at my votes combined with Jerome Pandell who shares a similar platform, it shows great unity and support for an overwhelming majority of this district."

As of Wednesday's totals, vanZee sits in the lead with 5,953 votes (42.25%) ahead of second-place Petersen at 5,704 votes (40.48%) and third-place Pandell at 2,433 votes (17.27%).

In the preliminary ballot counts on Election Night (Nov. 8), Petersen was in the lead throughout the night until the final update late that night, which saw vanZee pull ahead narrowly in the tally at that point. Petersen then took the lead again in the county's first interim update last Thursday.

The trio were competing for the Area 1 seat, representing the northern part of the San Ramon Valley, that was wide open with incumbent Board Member Ken Mintz choosing not to seek reelection.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

vanZee pulls ahead to healthy lead in latest election count for SRVUSD Area 1

Opponent Petersen trails by 249 votes with vast majority of ballots counted

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Nov 17, 2022, 4:32 pm

More than a week after the general election, the race for the Area 1 seat on the San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education has flipped again, with current leader Jesse vanZee now at the widest margin yet in the San Ramon Valley's closest contest this fall.

The Contra Costa County Elections Division released its second interim update with the latest vote counts on Wednesday afternoon, showing vanZee jumping ahead of fellow newcomer Michelle Petersen by 1.77% of the vote, or 249 ballots, in the three-candidate race for the open board seat.

As of Wednesday's update, the county reports that 14,098 ballots have been counted in the only competitive race for SRVUSD board. Approximately 6,800 ballots remain to be processed countywide, but it is unclear how many of those come from within SRVUSD's boundaries.

Officials said they would seek to process as many of the remaining ballots as possible by Friday.

Although vanZee said he wouldn't be officially declaring victory until after the Friday update, he was all but certain that his lead would hold.

"WOW. BIG UPDATE: With over 99% of the ballots counted for area 1, we are up by 249 votes," vanZee said in a Facebook post Wednesday. "This tally is our largest lead yet, and statistically, it is unsurmountable. The results will get finalized at the end of November, but it looks like we did it!!!! Thank you to everyone, and a big congrats to my team of volunteers.

In addition to being a tight race, the campaign for the Area 1 seat itself proved to be one of the more hotly contested ones locally, with vanZee running on a platform that heavily emphasized parental involvement, reduced spending, and the elimination of "woke education," "gender theory" and "anti-American education" according to a campaign mailer sent ahead of the election.

Despite taking on conservative talking points, vanZee sought to emphasize that his overall mission will be to reduce what he sees as division in public education, and has said during the campaign that his efforts to address problems in the district are not political.

Petersen said on Thursday that while she was discouraged by the new numbers, she wanted to encourage her supporters about the future of the district, despite her apparent narrow loss as of the latest update.

"I would like people to remember when they look at these results; we are a community that is still very much in line with the direction of this district and that we are united and not divided," Petersen told DanvilleSanRamon.

However, she attributed vanZee's apparent victory to the fact that she and the third candidate in the race, Alamo attorney Jerome Pandell, had run on similar platforms and thereby split the vote.

"Jesse vanZee won because Jerome Pandell and I split the vote. Period," Petersen said. "If you look at my votes combined with Jerome Pandell who shares a similar platform, it shows great unity and support for an overwhelming majority of this district."

As of Wednesday's totals, vanZee sits in the lead with 5,953 votes (42.25%) ahead of second-place Petersen at 5,704 votes (40.48%) and third-place Pandell at 2,433 votes (17.27%).

In the preliminary ballot counts on Election Night (Nov. 8), Petersen was in the lead throughout the night until the final update late that night, which saw vanZee pull ahead narrowly in the tally at that point. Petersen then took the lead again in the county's first interim update last Thursday.

The trio were competing for the Area 1 seat, representing the northern part of the San Ramon Valley, that was wide open with incumbent Board Member Ken Mintz choosing not to seek reelection.

Comments

Parent and Voter
Registered user
Danville
10 hours ago
Parent and Voter, Danville
Registered user
10 hours ago

This election shows that every vote is important so my family has always taken the time to research the issues and then vote. Jesse van Zee will add a new voice to the SRVUSD seat that will be welcome. That is a positive.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.