Sheriff's office inundated with concealed weapon permit requests

1,000+ applications filed after U.S. Supreme Court ruling relaxed states' requirements

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Lt. Ronald Hoekwater of the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office processes concealed carry weapon applications. The office currently has a backlog of over 1,000 applications. (Photo by Nicholas May/CCCSO, via Bay City News)

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office says it has been "inundated" with requests for concealed carry weapon permits since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that struck down New York state's restrictions requiring applicants to give a compelling need to carry a concealed weapon in public.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Thursday that the ruling in the case New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen means California's similar restrictions requiring concealed carry weapon permit applicants to demonstrate "good cause" were unconstitutional.

New staff positions recently approved by the county Board of Supervisors will be filled by people to help with more than 1,000 permit requests since July, sheriff's officials said.

Before the ruling, the sheriff's office received about 20 permit applications a month.

Obtaining a concealed weapon permit is a multi-step process requiring a detailed application, California Department of Justice fingerprints, background check, interview, and a training class. There's also a $160 fee, due after applicants complete the training. The sheriff's office already handles renewals for about 500 current concealed weapon permit holders.

