Charges filed against unlicensed landscape contractor working in Contra Costa County

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office last week announced felony and misdemeanor charges filed against an unlicensed contractor for allegedly defrauding multiple victims in the county.

Modesto resident Adan Contreras Rivas, 41, is being held on $600,000 bail in the Martinez Detention Facility on 38 charges, including those for financial elder abuse, theft by false pretense, theft with specified priors, and violations related to his fraudulent contracting practices.

Authorities have investigated Rivas since June, when initial accusations were reported by a Walnut Creek resident. Rivas was arrested in Morgan Hill on Nov. 8, when he was operating under the name "Gutierrez Tree Services".

He has also used other business names like "New View Tree Care". Prosecutors said in a statement that Rivas allegedly posed as a licensed contractor in the landscaping and paver industry and took thousands of dollars from unsuspecting consumers.

According to the DA's office, his alleged victims fit a particular profile: often elderly and residing in affluent neighborhoods in Walnut Creek and Concord. Investigators believe there are more victims around Contra Costa County, as well as the South Bay and the Central Valley.