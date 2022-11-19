News

County DA determines 2021 fatal police shooting was justified

No criminal charges for Pittsburg PD officers involved

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 19, 2022, 10:24 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday released a report concluding that the fatal shooting of a man by Pittsburg police at an apartment complex last year was justified and the officers involved will not face criminal charges.

County DA's seal.

Patrick Watkins died in the shooting on the night of May 20, 2021, at apartments on Loveridge Road, where officers had responded to a report of a man holding a gun and banging on the front door of his ex-girlfriend's unit.

Officers arrived to find Watkins on the ground floor level of the apartment complex and he ignored commands from officers and walked up a stairwell toward the ex-girlfriend's unit, then turned toward police with a firearm in his right hand.

Officer John Odell fired three shots at Watkins, then Officer Gregory Simpson fired two shots at him. According to the district attorney's report, one bullet struck Watkins' left calf and another hit his torso, piercing his heart, liver and fracturing a rib.

Officers had retreated down the stairwell and spent several minutes asking Watkins to drop his gun but he did not respond. The officers eventually went up and detained him and tried to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The district attorney's report concluded that both officers acted with "an actual and reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary in this incident to defend against an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury."

Pittsburg police have released a video of the shooting that can be found at https://youtu.be/ewFun_QwU3c.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important law enforcement news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

County DA determines 2021 fatal police shooting was justified

No criminal charges for Pittsburg PD officers involved

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Sat, Nov 19, 2022, 10:24 pm

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office on Friday released a report concluding that the fatal shooting of a man by Pittsburg police at an apartment complex last year was justified and the officers involved will not face criminal charges.

Patrick Watkins died in the shooting on the night of May 20, 2021, at apartments on Loveridge Road, where officers had responded to a report of a man holding a gun and banging on the front door of his ex-girlfriend's unit.

Officers arrived to find Watkins on the ground floor level of the apartment complex and he ignored commands from officers and walked up a stairwell toward the ex-girlfriend's unit, then turned toward police with a firearm in his right hand.

Officer John Odell fired three shots at Watkins, then Officer Gregory Simpson fired two shots at him. According to the district attorney's report, one bullet struck Watkins' left calf and another hit his torso, piercing his heart, liver and fracturing a rib.

Officers had retreated down the stairwell and spent several minutes asking Watkins to drop his gun but he did not respond. The officers eventually went up and detained him and tried to save his life, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The district attorney's report concluded that both officers acted with "an actual and reasonable belief that deadly force was necessary in this incident to defend against an imminent threat of death or great bodily injury."

Pittsburg police have released a video of the shooting that can be found at https://youtu.be/ewFun_QwU3c.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.