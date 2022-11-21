Dublin: CHP honors fallen colleague on 15th anniversary of his death on duty

Officers with the California Highway Patrol in the Tri-Valley gathered last week to recognize a solemn anniversary alongside surviving family members of one of their own who died on duty 15 years ago.

Officer John P. Miller, a Lodi resident and married father with two young children, was killed in a car crash while en route to pursue a suspected drunk driver in Livermore on the night of Nov. 16, 2007. He was 32.

Flowers laid at the base of the memorial honoring Miller outside the CHP-Dublin Area Office, and CHP personnel saluted as the flags there were raised in a ceremony on the anniversary of their colleague's death.

"It's personally a privilege to participate in a ceremony that honors Officer John Miller and his family. Our lives are richer because we have mourned and honored John together these past 15 years," said Capt. Christopher Sherry, commander of the CHP's Dublin office.

"I'm proud of John's wife and his children for their resilience and for their dedication in not only remembering John, but for supporting so many other mourning families who have lost a loved one in the line of duty," Sherry told DanvilleSanRamon.