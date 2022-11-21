Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats

Josey was first elected to the Dublin City Council in 2018. She openly advocates for cultural projects and parks and recreation services among her top priorities. After reflecting on results for the council race, Josey spoke to DanvilleSanRamon.

Mayor Melissa Hernandez was also reelected in the general election after appearing on the ballot unchallenged for another two-year term. She earned 13,792 votes as of the latest count.

At least one of the four-year seats was guaranteed to change hands with incumbent Councilmember Shawn Kumagai opting not to seek reelection for his position and instead competing in the runoff election for State Assembly District 20 -- a race he lost to fellow Democrat Liz Ortega (62.2% to 37.8%).

With the three candidates vying for two at-large positions on the council, Josey led the way with 10,911 votes (45.79%), followed by Qaadri with 7,987 votes (33.52%) and Do in third at 4,932 votes (20.70%), according to the latest Nov. 8 election results reported by Alameda County Registrar of Voters' Office last Friday.

Dublin Vice Mayor Jean Josey and Planning Commission alternate member Kashef Qaadri have secured the first and second seats for the City Council, beating out former planning commissioner Lynna Do in the general election.

Do, a longtime resident of Dublin with experience in both the private sector and in public service, is an active member on several social justice committees, including the Universal Human Rights Initiative board, and previously served on the Dublin Planning Commission.

"Meeting community members, our citizens, local businesses, first responders, teachers and others and listening to their voice drove home even more a desire to deliver on important issues," he added.

"It is a very humbling moment when our vibrant, diverse and growing community turns out to vote and puts its faith in you by electing you to office," Qaadri told DanvilleSanRamon. "I am honored by their trust in me, and will serve the community as best I can in the coming years."

In comments expressed to the Weekly, Qaadri shared his desire "to roll up his sleeves, get to work and help make Dublin an even more magnificent city."

Prior to running a successful race, Qaadri served as an alternate member of the city's Planning Commission. A former candidate for council who lost in 2020, Qaadri also served with other boards such as the Dublin Unified School District Citizen Bond Oversight Committee and the Alameda County Public Health Commission.

"It appears Dublin voters have returned me to council for four more years," Josey said. "I'd like to congratulate Kashef Qaadri on his likely win for the second seat, and Lynna Do on a race run well. When candidates run positive, issues-driven campaigns, as we did, the voters are the winners."

Josey said she looks forward to continued conversations and collaborations with community members in the next four years. "To make Dublin the best city it can be" will be one major goal for the coming term, she said.

"I'm beyond grateful to Dublin residents for their overwhelming response to my reelection campaign. I will never take for granted the confidence they have shown in me," Josey said. "This election, with an uncontested mayor's seat, and an overwhelming win for me and for our planning commissioner, was a clear stamp of approval on the policies we've implemented in the last four years."

Dublin voters choose Josey, Qaadri for two at-large City Council seats

Vice mayor reelected to second term; alternate planning commissioner elevated to council