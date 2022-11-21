Open Heart Kitchen names Bost as new executive director

At the start of the new year, Open Heart Kitchen will have a new executive director, according to a recent statement announcing the leadership change.

John Bost is set to take over the role from current Executive Director Heather Greaux, who will be transitioning to CFO. Upon officially starting the position on Jan. 1, Bost will lead the organization's new growth, including the forthcoming Vineyard 2.0 overnight shelter and support network for the local unhoused population.

"My decision to transition into a supportive role was contingent on finding a suitable replacement," Greaux said in the statement. "John's fundraising experience, business acumen, and community connections will be invaluable to the next phase of this project and the continuation of our mission."

Bost, whose background is in organizational development and community engagement, comes with more than 20 years of leadership experience in nonprofit and religious settings.

He is moving to Open Heart Kitchen from the Livermore Homeless Refuge, where he has served as the advisory council president since 2013. In this capacity, he has increased organizational funding by 500%, established key community partnerships, and assisted in the planning of Vineyard 2.0 which is currently under construction.