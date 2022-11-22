Police: Man dies in apparent self-defense shooting in Dublin

Dublin police confirmed on Tuesday that a man died from gunshot injuries amid a domestic dispute that turned violent at an apartment complex two days earlier.

"Based on the initial police investigation and eyewitness testimony, it is believed that the shooting death was self-defense. The investigation is ongoing and a review from the District Attorney's Office is underway to determine whether charges will be filed," Capt. Nate Schmidt said.

Details released to the public were limited, but according to Schmidt, the situation unfolded on Sunday afternoon at the Sofi Apartments complex on San Ramon Road in Dublin. Two men became involved in a physical altercation stemming from a domestic dispute between one of the men and his estranged wife.

The fight resulted in the shooting death of the estranged husband, apparently in self defense, according to Schmidt. The names of the shooter and the decedent were not released as of Tuesday afternoon.