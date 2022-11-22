San Ramon council to discuss right-of-way changes on Bollinger Canyon Road

The San Ramon City Council is set Tuesday to consider yielding parts of the city's right-of-way alongside Bollinger Canyon Road in a measure that would address longstanding fencing irregularities between private property and public land.

After construction of Bollinger Canyon Road was developed, portions of the right-of-way area that weren't necessary for the road or associated infrastructure were apparently fenced in by private fences, with some using the areas as extensions of their backyards, according to city staff.

"This portion of the right-of-way has not been used for public roadway purposes since the onset of development and is continuing to be used as private property," associate civil engineer Gloria Lee wrote in a staff report. "Staff recommends vacation of this portion of right-of-way to establish a clear maintenance boundary between the property owners and the city."

City staff noticed during a review of ownership of fencing in need of maintenance on a portion of the west side of Bollinger Canyon Road that some fencing surrounding private residences was on a public right-of-way according to the subdivision maps for the area. The finding was confirmed by Wood Rogers, the city's surveying consultant.

Although staff are recommending that the council move forward with the resolution that would vacate the areas for public purposes, owners of the affected properties have been given the option of acquiring the portions of right-of-way property adjacent to them. Three owners expressed interest, according to Lee's staff report, with owners of the other three properties not expressing interest.