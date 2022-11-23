Danville: The Crayon Initiative appoints new executive director

The Crayon Initiative, a Danville-based nonprofit organization that supplies crayons to children's hospitals throughout the country, has a new leader at the helm as of this fall.

Bernadette Shanahan-Haas was announced as the organization's new executive director on Oct. 10, a Chicago native and longtime nonprofit manager who most recently served as executive director for Retail Bakers of America.

"After a long search for the perfect person to fill this integral role, we are so excited to have Bernadette join The Crayon Initiative family," The Crayon Initiative founder Bryan Ware said in an announcement.

"Having Bernadette on the team is crucial to our continued growth as we strive to provide free crayons to every children's hospital in the country," he continued. "Her skills and experience are invaluable additions to The Crayon Initiative."

Near the end of her first month on the job, Shanahan-Haas said she was impressed by the organization already and excited for her new role, despite having her hands full settling in.