News

Danville: The Crayon Initiative appoints new executive director

Shanahan-Haas takes reins at local nonprofit that supports creative outlets for hospitalized kids

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 23, 2022, 10:19 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Crayon Initiative, a Danville-based nonprofit organization that supplies crayons to children's hospitals throughout the country, has a new leader at the helm as of this fall.

Bernadette Shanahan-Haas (Contributed photo)

Bernadette Shanahan-Haas was announced as the organization's new executive director on Oct. 10, a Chicago native and longtime nonprofit manager who most recently served as executive director for Retail Bakers of America.

"After a long search for the perfect person to fill this integral role, we are so excited to have Bernadette join The Crayon Initiative family," The Crayon Initiative founder Bryan Ware said in an announcement.

"Having Bernadette on the team is crucial to our continued growth as we strive to provide free crayons to every children's hospital in the country," he continued. "Her skills and experience are invaluable additions to The Crayon Initiative."

Near the end of her first month on the job, Shanahan-Haas said she was impressed by the organization already and excited for her new role, despite having her hands full settling in.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"It's hard to believe, but I'm coming up on the end of my first month here," Shanahan-Haas said in a statement. "A couple of weeks ago, I got to tour our crayon facility for the first time. All I can say is, wow."

In addition to supplying crayons to children's hospitals, The Crayon Initiative seeks to have a positive environmental impact by rescuing unwanted crayons that would go into landfills otherwise – with 600,000 packs of crayons donated so far, according to Shanahan-Haas.

"I'm still learning the full impact of the work done here," Shanahan-Haas said. "But what's most moved me so far are the stories of lives touched by the organization."

While the scope of the nonprofit may seem small, they seek to make a major impact on children's lives by providing a creative outlet and supplies at a time when they might need it most. In particular, they note the mental health benefits of art and expression for children in all situations, but particularly those needing to keep their minds occupied and feel fulfilled while hospitalized.

More information is available at thecrayoninitiative.org.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important education news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Danville: The Crayon Initiative appoints new executive director

Shanahan-Haas takes reins at local nonprofit that supports creative outlets for hospitalized kids

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 23, 2022, 10:19 pm

The Crayon Initiative, a Danville-based nonprofit organization that supplies crayons to children's hospitals throughout the country, has a new leader at the helm as of this fall.

Bernadette Shanahan-Haas was announced as the organization's new executive director on Oct. 10, a Chicago native and longtime nonprofit manager who most recently served as executive director for Retail Bakers of America.

"After a long search for the perfect person to fill this integral role, we are so excited to have Bernadette join The Crayon Initiative family," The Crayon Initiative founder Bryan Ware said in an announcement.

"Having Bernadette on the team is crucial to our continued growth as we strive to provide free crayons to every children's hospital in the country," he continued. "Her skills and experience are invaluable additions to The Crayon Initiative."

Near the end of her first month on the job, Shanahan-Haas said she was impressed by the organization already and excited for her new role, despite having her hands full settling in.

"It's hard to believe, but I'm coming up on the end of my first month here," Shanahan-Haas said in a statement. "A couple of weeks ago, I got to tour our crayon facility for the first time. All I can say is, wow."

In addition to supplying crayons to children's hospitals, The Crayon Initiative seeks to have a positive environmental impact by rescuing unwanted crayons that would go into landfills otherwise – with 600,000 packs of crayons donated so far, according to Shanahan-Haas.

"I'm still learning the full impact of the work done here," Shanahan-Haas said. "But what's most moved me so far are the stories of lives touched by the organization."

While the scope of the nonprofit may seem small, they seek to make a major impact on children's lives by providing a creative outlet and supplies at a time when they might need it most. In particular, they note the mental health benefits of art and expression for children in all situations, but particularly those needing to keep their minds occupied and feel fulfilled while hospitalized.

More information is available at thecrayoninitiative.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.