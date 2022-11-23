Nearly $300M in relief funding needed to balance BART budget, officials say

BART finished the 2021-22 fiscal year with a balanced budget due in large part to federal relief funding and more sales tax revenue than expected, budget officials with the transit agency said last week.

While daily fare revenue across the system remained low, generating $30.6 million less than the transit agency had expected in the final budget it adopted in June 2021, BART received $49 million more than expected in sales tax revenue.

That increase was driven partially by inflation, according to BART budget officials. Meanwhile, total passenger trips fell roughly 20% short of the totals expected in the adopted budget.

The transit agency also spent $61 million less than expected, with roughly two-thirds of that total due to unfilled labor positions.

Even with the increased revenue and savings, though, BART still faced a $286.7 million deficit before federal relief funding was applied to close the gap.