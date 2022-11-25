EBRPD gets $3 million for Thurgood Marshall Park

The East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors last week unanimously voted to accept $3 million from the state to build the first staging area and visitor center in Concord for the new Thurgood Marshall Regional Park - Home of the Port Chicago 50.

The money comes from the state budget signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 30. The request was submitted by Assemblymember Tim Grayson, D-Concord.

"We thank Assemblymember Tim Grayson for his work and leadership in securing these funds," district board member Beverly Lane, who has represented Concord on the board since 1994, said in a statement. "Assemblymember Grayson has supported this new regional park since he served on the Concord City Council."

The future park will be on 2,600 acres of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station. Development of the 5,046-acre site on the city's northeast side has been the city's biggest issue since the Navy abandoned it in 1999.

The Navy officially designated it as surplus and made Concord the local reuse authority for the site, of which 2,300 acres are targeted for 13,000 units of housing and millions of square feet of commercial space.