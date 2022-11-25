Looking toward the future: ACE trains going to 100% renewable diesel

The Altamont Corridor Express announced last week that its trains will now run on 100% renewable diesel fuel, making it the first commuter rail service in Northern California to make the switch.

The San Joaquin Regional Rail Commission, the agency that operates the ACE train system for commuters between the San Joaquin Valley through the Tri-Valley into Silicon Valley, anticipates the fuel switch will reduce ACE greenhouse gas emissions by 99%. The announcement is a step toward the goal of net-zero emissions operations, set under the commission's Climate Action Plan.

"We are proud to announce that ACE is operating with renewable diesel," Brian Schmidt, SJRRC director of equipment services, said in a press release. "Our commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions has taken a large step forward."

SJRRC said the renewable fuel source comes from "responsible and sustainable feedstock, such as used cooking oil and/or inedible corn oil."

ACE uses up to 51,000 gallons per month -- all of which will now be sustainable. "Our fuel partner, Valley Pacific, has been a key partner in this transition," Schmidt added.