Passenger killed in head-on crash on Thanksgiving Day

A passenger died on Thanksgiving afternoon after the driver of the car allegedly tried to pass slower vehicles but crashed head-on into an oncoming sedan in unincorporated Livermore.

The situation unfolded at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville Road intersection, according to Officer Tyler Hahn of the California Highway Patrol office in Dublin.

The driver of an eastbound Honda Civic going 40 to 50 mph came upon slower-moving traffic and crossed the solid double-yellow lines in an attempt to pass. When the Civic was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane, it collided with an oncoming Toyota Prius driving about 40 to 50 mph in its correct lane, according to Hahn.

The lone passenger riding in the Civic died from injuries sustained in the head-on crash, according to Hahn. The Civic's driver sustained major injuries. Their names were not immediately released.

The driver and 16-year-old passenger in the Prius sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to Hahn.