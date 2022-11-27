Air district announces $5M in grants available to build electric vehicle charging stations

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced a $5 million grant program to fund the installation of electric vehicle charging stations across the Bay Area.

The grants will target locations along transportation corridors, at multi-family housing facilities, destinations, transit parking locations and workplaces, according to a district news release.

Funding is available to public agencies, businesses, homeowner associations and nonprofits. Applications are being accepted through March 3, 2023.

"As we work to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, the focus must be on communities and residents most impacted by air pollution," said Sharon Landers, interim executive officer of the Air District. "The Charge! program helps build critical infrastructure in communities that need it most so all Bay Area residents may take advantage of the benefits of driving electric."

The program has been updated to prioritize investments at multi-family housing sites, specifically affordable and below market rate housing sites.