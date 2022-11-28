Caltrans to begin overnight shutdowns for parts of I-680 in Tri-Valley

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced.

Interstate 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda County.

All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, December through April.

Caltrans said the work is part of a "major" improvement project that will repave I-680 and replace entire sections of the roadway. The work will take place on I-680 between Koopman Road in Sunol and Acosta Boulevard in San Ramon.

California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to guide motorists, along with advisory signs.