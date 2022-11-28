Caltrans to begin overnight shutdowns for parts of I-680 in Tri-Valley

Caltrans is scheduled to close a portion of northbound Interstate 680 overnight beginning in December, the agency announced.
Interstate 680 will be closed overnight from the I-680/Highway 84 junction to the Sunol Boulevard exit in Alameda County.
All lanes of northbound I-680 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, December through April.
Caltrans said the work is part of a "major" improvement project that will repave I-680 and replace entire sections of the roadway. The work will take place on I-680 between Koopman Road in Sunol and Acosta Boulevard in San Ramon.
California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to guide motorists, along with advisory signs.
Several detours will be in place. Motorists coming from the South Bay will be advised to take I-880/Highway 238/I-580 instead of I-680.
For closures between the Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard interchanges, take the Paloma Way exit on I-680, then take Pleasanton Sunol Road and re-enter northbound I-680 at Sunol Boulevard.
For closures between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue, take the Sunol exit on I-680, then take Valley Avenue to Bernal Avenue and re-enter the freeway at Bernal Avenue.
Motorists can also take Highway 84 to I-580.
