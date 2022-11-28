Pearl Harbor Day beacon lighting returns to Mount Diablo

The beacon that has sat atop Mount Diablo since its installation before World War II is set to be illuminated next week in remembrance of the start of the United States' involvement in the war, with a ceremony featuring the county's final surviving veteran of the war.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day (Dec. 7) has traditionally been the one annual holiday to feature a beacon lighting ceremony on Save Mount Diablo, prior to a decision from local officials last year to light the beacon in honor of Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Despite the beacon's increased prominence for more ceremonies over the past year, the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony remains the signature event for the organizations that partner to celebrate and preserve the natural and cultural history of the mountain, including Save Mount Diablo and the Contra Costa chapter of the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors.

"Someone may think 'why does Save Mount Diablo, a conservation organization, work this historical beacon lighting every year?' And for us conservation is a patriotic endeavor," said Ted Clement, executive director of Save Mount Diablo. "We like to honor those who served and furthermore, when people look up at the beacon they're looking up at the mountain as if it's there to inspire, and we think it is."

Volunteers with Save Mount Diablo take on the task of physically illuminating the historic beacon -- known as the "Eye of Diablo" -- which was first illuminated to guide air traffic in 1928, prior to being extinguished in the wake of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1944.