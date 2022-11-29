News

Coroner IDs woman killed in Thanksgiving Day car crash outside Livermore

30-year-old had recently married, relocated to Fremont from India

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Authorities have confirmed the identity of the Fremont woman who died in a head-on collision on rural Altamont Pass Road in unincorporated Livermore on Thanksgiving afternoon.

(Courtesy CHP)

The victim was 30-year-old Sreeja Nagirimadugu, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Loved ones said Nagirimadugu had moved to the United States just over a month ago to join her husband who was already here working – he was seriously injured in the crash too and remains hospitalized, according to the GoFundMe page created to support the family.

"Sreeja was an exemplary individual known for her hard work, responsibility, love for her family and passion to explore the world. Sreeja worked in India for over 8 years before moving to the USA last month to start married life here in USA," Praveen Kasireddy wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Her death is a tragic loss to her family, friends, colleagues, and anyone who has met her or known her. She has left family and friends in great sorrow," Kasireddy added.

The circumstances of the collision, which also injured two other people in the other vehicle, remain under investigation by the California Highway Patrol's Dublin office.

The situation occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Thursday on Altamont Pass Road in unincorporated Livermore, about three quarters of a mile east of the Greenville Road intersection, according to the CHP.

Nagirimadugu was the lone passenger in a Honda Civic traveling eastbound at 40 to 50 mph when it came upon slower-moving traffic and the driver opted to cross the solid double-yellow lines in an attempt to pass, according to the CHP. But while traveling in the opposite direction in the westbound lane, the Civic collided head-on with an oncoming Toyota Prius driving about 40 to 50 mph in its correct lane.

Nagirimadugu died in the crash while the Civic's driver sustained serious injuries.

The CHP did not confirm the name of the driver, but the GoFundMe page identified Nagirimadugu's husband Revanth as the other occupant. He remained hospitalized and is "making slow progress in recovery," according to the GoFundMe. The couple had wed earlier this year.

The driver and 13-year-old passenger in the Prius sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to area hospitals for treatment, according to the CHP.

The crash remains under investigation. The CHP said officers do not think alcohol was a factor. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact CHP-Dublin at 925-828-0466.

The GoFundMe drive had raised nearly $40,000 as of Tuesday morning to support Nagirimadugu's family, including for costs associated with transferring her remains to India.

Jeremy Walsh
 
