County coroner's inquest finds Oakland woman died by accident in car crash

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said that a coroner's jury found 29-year-old Naya Jackson of Oakland died because of an accident.

The coroner's jury reached the verdict on Nov. 18 in the inquest after hearing the testimony of witnesses called by hearing officer Laura Pagey.

Jackson died June 25 in Moraga when she crashed through a guardrail on Glorietta Boulevard. A police officer allegedly saw Jackson allegedly commit a traffic violation near Moraga Way and St. Andrews Drive around 10:10 a.m. that day.

A chase ensued, with Jackson speeding toward Orinda. Authorities said the officer called off the pursuit for safety reasons shortly before the crash, in which Jackson was killed and a passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to a hospital.

Sheriff-Coroner David Livingston convenes a coroner's inquest in fatal incidents involving law enforcement personnel. It's a public hearing during which a jury rules on the manner of a person's death. Jury members can choose from the following four options when making their finding: accident, suicide, natural causes, or at the hands of another person other than by accident.