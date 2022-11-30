News

Danville to name new mayor during installation ceremony next week

Storer and Stepper also set to take oath of office at event

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 5:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Town of Danvile's next mayor is set to be sworn in at the town's upcoming Mayor's Installation and Community Awards ceremony.

The annual event in Danville combines the announcement of the new mayor for the upcoming year with a community awards ceremony aimed at recognizing the town's range of volunteer organizations and individual citizens who seek to maintain and improve upon the town's sense of community.

The ceremony will point toward the end of current mayor Newell Arnerich's year-long term at the end of the year, following his appointment at the event last year, taking the reins from current councilmember Renee Morgan, who'd held the position the previous year.

The town's mayor is selected and announced on an annual basis, with the annual ceremony serving as the platform for the announcement and swearing in of both the new mayor and vice mayor.

Robert Storer's time as vice mayor is also set to come to an end, with his successor being announced at next week's ceremony.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Storer, along with councilmember Karen Stepper, will be sworn-in for additional four-year terms on the Town Council through 2026. The two incumbents were the only ones to file for candidacy for their seats ahead of this year's general election, leading to a council vote to forego election costs by appointing them to additional terms rather than appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Arnerich, Stepper and Councilmember David Fong's current terms are set to expire in 2024.

This year's event – marking the tradition's 41st year – is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the Village Theatre on 233 Front St., with seating starting at 5:30 p.m.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Danville to name new mayor during installation ceremony next week

Storer and Stepper also set to take oath of office at event

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 5:26 pm

The Town of Danvile's next mayor is set to be sworn in at the town's upcoming Mayor's Installation and Community Awards ceremony.

The annual event in Danville combines the announcement of the new mayor for the upcoming year with a community awards ceremony aimed at recognizing the town's range of volunteer organizations and individual citizens who seek to maintain and improve upon the town's sense of community.

The ceremony will point toward the end of current mayor Newell Arnerich's year-long term at the end of the year, following his appointment at the event last year, taking the reins from current councilmember Renee Morgan, who'd held the position the previous year.

The town's mayor is selected and announced on an annual basis, with the annual ceremony serving as the platform for the announcement and swearing in of both the new mayor and vice mayor.

Robert Storer's time as vice mayor is also set to come to an end, with his successor being announced at next week's ceremony.

Storer, along with councilmember Karen Stepper, will be sworn-in for additional four-year terms on the Town Council through 2026. The two incumbents were the only ones to file for candidacy for their seats ahead of this year's general election, leading to a council vote to forego election costs by appointing them to additional terms rather than appearing on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Arnerich, Stepper and Councilmember David Fong's current terms are set to expire in 2024.

This year's event – marking the tradition's 41st year – is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at the Village Theatre on 233 Front St., with seating starting at 5:30 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.