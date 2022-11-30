Danville to name new mayor during installation ceremony next week

The Town of Danvile's next mayor is set to be sworn in at the town's upcoming Mayor's Installation and Community Awards ceremony.

The annual event in Danville combines the announcement of the new mayor for the upcoming year with a community awards ceremony aimed at recognizing the town's range of volunteer organizations and individual citizens who seek to maintain and improve upon the town's sense of community.

The ceremony will point toward the end of current mayor Newell Arnerich's year-long term at the end of the year, following his appointment at the event last year, taking the reins from current councilmember Renee Morgan, who'd held the position the previous year.

The town's mayor is selected and announced on an annual basis, with the annual ceremony serving as the platform for the announcement and swearing in of both the new mayor and vice mayor.

Robert Storer's time as vice mayor is also set to come to an end, with his successor being announced at next week's ceremony.