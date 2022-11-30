News

'Holidays in the Valley' returns to Danville museum

Museum of the San Ramon Valley's popular seasonal exhibit now open

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Wed, Nov 30, 2022, 4:00 pm 0
The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's long-beloved annual holiday exhibit has returned this year, with the current display of historical and present-day holiday marvels now open to the public at the museum in Danville's historic downtown.

The exhibit is aimed at celebrating toys, trains, dolls and other artifacts representing seasonal celebrations from the range of populations and cultures who have resided in and defined the San Ramon Valley over the years and in the present day.

One of the main attractions in the current exhibit – and in years past – is a large model train display in the museum's main room, joined by a large Christmas tree display.

The exhibit also features displays of classic toys that were elected to the "Toy Hall of Fame," according to museum organizers, such as LiteBrite, Bryer Horses, Pound Puppies, Nerf toys, and the spinning top.

"These toys will bring back great memories for all," museum organizers said in an announcement.

In addition to featuring toys themselves, the exhibit includes a photo gallery of dolls from around the world, aimed at showcasing and celebrating a range of cultures throughout the valley.

For young visitors in particular, the exhibit features a playhouse and a station to write letters to Santa Clause, which organizers say "are guaranteed to be delivered to the North Pole."

The exhibit, which opened on Nov. 25, is set to be on display through Jan. 8 at 205 Railroad Ave. in downtown Danville. The museum is open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

More information is available at https://museumsrv.org/.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

