'Holidays in the Valley' returns to Danville museum

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's long-beloved annual holiday exhibit has returned this year, with the current display of historical and present-day holiday marvels now open to the public at the museum in Danville's historic downtown.

The exhibit is aimed at celebrating toys, trains, dolls and other artifacts representing seasonal celebrations from the range of populations and cultures who have resided in and defined the San Ramon Valley over the years and in the present day.

One of the main attractions in the current exhibit – and in years past – is a large model train display in the museum's main room, joined by a large Christmas tree display.

The exhibit also features displays of classic toys that were elected to the "Toy Hall of Fame," according to museum organizers, such as LiteBrite, Bryer Horses, Pound Puppies, Nerf toys, and the spinning top.

"These toys will bring back great memories for all," museum organizers said in an announcement.