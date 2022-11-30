John Mercurio to replace Beverly Lane on EBRPD board

The lone candidate in a non-competitive race to replace the longtime director at the East Bay Regional Parks District (EBRPD) representing the ward that encompasses the San Ramon Valley is officially set to take the seat following the Nov. 8 general election.

Beverly Lane, who has held the seat for nearly 28 years, announced that she would be retiring at the end of her current term earlier this year, leaving the seat wide open for the Nov. 8 election. However, John Mercurio was the only candidate to run.

"With the Election officially behind us, I am so excited to officially announce that I will be your next East Bay Regional Park District Director for Ward 6," Mercurio said in a Nov. 14 announcement.

"While it doesn’t exactly come as a shock (I ran unopposed!), it still hit me yesterday as polls closed what an honor and a privilege it will be to serve you these next four years," he continued.

Mercurio, a Concord resident who currently serves on the city's Planning Commission, has most recently worked as the state coordinator for the American Discovery Trail Society and project advisor for the Regional Government Service Authority. He is a retired management analyst who worked for Contra Costa County for more than 17 years.