Community Briefs: Advisory committee openings | 'The First Man' discussion | Holiday on the Farm

The virtual discussion will focus on ideas about individuality and the self that were at the heart of the intellectual history that impacted O'Neill's work on the play and other works.

"Martha and Curtis Jayson battle over their sense of self within their marriage on one front while fighting with the entire Jayson family and the community on a second front," O'Neill Foundation officials said in an announcement.

The event is set to be led by the foundation's artistic director, Eric Hayes and dramaturg Beth Wynstra.

Registration for the free virtual discussion on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. is available here.

Holiday on the Farm

Forest Home Farms Historic Park is set to host a family-friendly holiday gathering aimed at showcasing and reveling in longstanding holiday treats and traditions.

Holiday on the Farm is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the historic park on 19953 San Ramon Valley Boulevard in San Ramon. More information on the free event is available here.