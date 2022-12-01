News

Community Briefs: Advisory committee openings | 'The First Man' discussion | Holiday on the Farm

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 1, 2022, 3:47 pm 0
Advisory committee openings

The city of San Ramon is seeking applicants for seats on its Architectural Review Board and its Economic Development, Senior Citizens, Economic Development advisory committees, as well as for the San Ramon representative on the County Connection Citizens Advisory Committee.

Applications for all five bodies are open through Dec. 9.

"The First Man" discussion

Dramaturg Beth Wynstra and Erik Hayes, artistic director for the Eugene O'Neill Foundation, are set to speak at an upcoming virtual discussion on 'The Last Man' ahead of the organization's production of the play in January. (Image courtesy Eugene O'Neill Foundation)

The Eugene O'Neill Foundation is hosting a virtual discussion on the playwright's 1922 play "The First Man" ahead of the debut of a production of the play by the foundation early next year.

The virtual discussion will focus on ideas about individuality and the self that were at the heart of the intellectual history that impacted O'Neill's work on the play and other works.

"Martha and Curtis Jayson battle over their sense of self within their marriage on one front while fighting with the entire Jayson family and the community on a second front," O'Neill Foundation officials said in an announcement.

The event is set to be led by the foundation's artistic director, Eric Hayes and dramaturg Beth Wynstra.

Registration for the free virtual discussion on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. is available here.

Holiday on the Farm

Forest Home Farms Historic Park is set to host a family-friendly holiday gathering aimed at showcasing and reveling in longstanding holiday treats and traditions.

Holiday on the Farm is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 10 at the historic park on 19953 San Ramon Valley Boulevard in San Ramon. More information on the free event is available here.

