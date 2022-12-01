DSRSD incumbents Johnson and Goel secure board seats and share election reflections

The incumbents running to retain their seats on the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) board are showing substantial leads as of Nov. 23, the final major tally update expected from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.
DSRSD, a regional agency that provides water, wastewater and recycled water services to Dublin and parts of San Ramon, as well as sewer service to Pleasanton by contract, has a board of five elected, nonpartisan positions, each with four-year terms.
This year voters saw two board seats up for grabs, Divisions 2 and 5. Incumbents for each division both sought reelection and were challenged by one opponent respectively.
In DSRSD Division 2, incumbent Ann Marie Johnson holds a comfortable advantage over challenger Jim Brady, 57.63% to 42.37%.
Johnson was originally elected to the DSRSD board in 2018.
"Elections are healthy. I enjoyed the (Pleasanton Weekly) candidate forum and opportunity to discuss water issues with constituents," Johnson said. "Our meetings at DSRSD are open. I hope the public continues to be engaged as we deal with the drought."
Because this position exists in two counties, Contra Costa and Alameda, it represents a larger group of voters in the region. Services are provided to not only parts of the Tri-Valley, but other nearby East Bay areas.
For Division 5, a shortened term, incumbent Arun Goel (67.60%) leads challenger Seema Badar (32.40%).
Goel, a former Dublin City Council member, was appointed for the seat in 2020 after a lack of candidates.
“It is my honor to announce that I have formally been elected for the role of DSRSD Director-Division 5. I am deeply appreciative to the community for their continued support,” he said. “In the coming years I plan to focus my efforts to ensure the future of our water.”
“I look forward to engaging and working with the community to establish conservation, resiliency, and redundancy of our water infrastructure. It is my goal to continue to help deliver policy and the necessary infrastructure in the Tri-Valley and beyond,” he added.
The next election cycle in 2024 will see several seats up for grabs. These include Divisions 1,3 and 5.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.