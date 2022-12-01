DSRSD incumbents Johnson and Goel secure board seats and share election reflections

The incumbents running to retain their seats on the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) board are showing substantial leads as of Nov. 23, the final major tally update expected from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

DSRSD, a regional agency that provides water, wastewater and recycled water services to Dublin and parts of San Ramon, as well as sewer service to Pleasanton by contract, has a board of five elected, nonpartisan positions, each with four-year terms.

This year voters saw two board seats up for grabs, Divisions 2 and 5. Incumbents for each division both sought reelection and were challenged by one opponent respectively.

In DSRSD Division 2, incumbent Ann Marie Johnson holds a comfortable advantage over challenger Jim Brady, 57.63% to 42.37%.

Johnson was originally elected to the DSRSD board in 2018.