News

DSRSD incumbents Johnson and Goel secure board seats and share election reflections

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 1, 2022, 9:48 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Incumbents Anne Marie Johnson (left) and Arun Goel have been reelected to their seats on the DSRSD board. (Contributed photos)

The incumbents running to retain their seats on the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) board are showing substantial leads as of Nov. 23, the final major tally update expected from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

DSRSD, a regional agency that provides water, wastewater and recycled water services to Dublin and parts of San Ramon, as well as sewer service to Pleasanton by contract, has a board of five elected, nonpartisan positions, each with four-year terms.

This year voters saw two board seats up for grabs, Divisions 2 and 5. Incumbents for each division both sought reelection and were challenged by one opponent respectively.

In DSRSD Division 2, incumbent Ann Marie Johnson holds a comfortable advantage over challenger Jim Brady, 57.63% to 42.37%.

Johnson was originally elected to the DSRSD board in 2018.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Elections are healthy. I enjoyed the (Pleasanton Weekly) candidate forum and opportunity to discuss water issues with constituents," Johnson said. "Our meetings at DSRSD are open. I hope the public continues to be engaged as we deal with the drought."

Because this position exists in two counties, Contra Costa and Alameda, it represents a larger group of voters in the region. Services are provided to not only parts of the Tri-Valley, but other nearby East Bay areas.

For Division 5, a shortened term, incumbent Arun Goel (67.60%) leads challenger Seema Badar (32.40%).

Goel, a former Dublin City Council member, was appointed for the seat in 2020 after a lack of candidates.

“It is my honor to announce that I have formally been elected for the role of DSRSD Director-Division 5. I am deeply appreciative to the community for their continued support,” he said. “In the coming years I plan to focus my efforts to ensure the future of our water.”

“I look forward to engaging and working with the community to establish conservation, resiliency, and redundancy of our water infrastructure. It is my goal to continue to help deliver policy and the necessary infrastructure in the Tri-Valley and beyond,” he added.

The next election cycle in 2024 will see several seats up for grabs. These include Divisions 1,3 and 5.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

DSRSD incumbents Johnson and Goel secure board seats and share election reflections

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 1, 2022, 9:48 am

The incumbents running to retain their seats on the Dublin San Ramon Services District (DSRSD) board are showing substantial leads as of Nov. 23, the final major tally update expected from Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

DSRSD, a regional agency that provides water, wastewater and recycled water services to Dublin and parts of San Ramon, as well as sewer service to Pleasanton by contract, has a board of five elected, nonpartisan positions, each with four-year terms.

This year voters saw two board seats up for grabs, Divisions 2 and 5. Incumbents for each division both sought reelection and were challenged by one opponent respectively.

In DSRSD Division 2, incumbent Ann Marie Johnson holds a comfortable advantage over challenger Jim Brady, 57.63% to 42.37%.

Johnson was originally elected to the DSRSD board in 2018.

"Elections are healthy. I enjoyed the (Pleasanton Weekly) candidate forum and opportunity to discuss water issues with constituents," Johnson said. "Our meetings at DSRSD are open. I hope the public continues to be engaged as we deal with the drought."

Because this position exists in two counties, Contra Costa and Alameda, it represents a larger group of voters in the region. Services are provided to not only parts of the Tri-Valley, but other nearby East Bay areas.

For Division 5, a shortened term, incumbent Arun Goel (67.60%) leads challenger Seema Badar (32.40%).

Goel, a former Dublin City Council member, was appointed for the seat in 2020 after a lack of candidates.

“It is my honor to announce that I have formally been elected for the role of DSRSD Director-Division 5. I am deeply appreciative to the community for their continued support,” he said. “In the coming years I plan to focus my efforts to ensure the future of our water.”

“I look forward to engaging and working with the community to establish conservation, resiliency, and redundancy of our water infrastructure. It is my goal to continue to help deliver policy and the necessary infrastructure in the Tri-Valley and beyond,” he added.

The next election cycle in 2024 will see several seats up for grabs. These include Divisions 1,3 and 5.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.