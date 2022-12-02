News

Dublin police identify man killed in apparent self-defense shooting

38-year-old Kenneth Krainski named as victim in domestic dispute that turned deadly

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 2, 2022, 11:06 am 0
Dublin Police Services has named Kenneth Krainski, 38, as the decedent in a domestic disturbance in Dublin last month that escalated into his shooting death, with police continuing to believe that the shooting was in self-defense.

Police described the Nov. 20 altercation at SoFi apartments in Dublin as resulting from a domestic dispute involving a woman and her estranged husband -- now identified as Krainski -- that resulted in a second man shooting and killing Krainski in what Dublin police believed to be self defense, based on the initial investigation findings and eyewitness testimony.

"The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney's Office for final disposition," DPD officials wrote in an updated statement on Nov. 29.

Identities of the woman who lived in the apartment and the shooter were still not made public as of Dec. 1.

Jeanita Lyman
