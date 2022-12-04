'Shawn's Boat' fundraiser, honoring late Danville native, more than halfway to goal

More than four months after the death of a Danville-born woman who was hit by a truck while bicycling to work in Washington D.C., friends, family and former rowing teammates are continuing efforts to memorialize the late 40-year-old.

Shawn O'Donnell's death on July 20 was the catalyst for her former teammates on the University of California, Berkeley rowing team to reunite and reconnect with one another, which ultimately culminated in the "Shawn's Boat" fundraising effort.

"Our goal is to raise $50,000 by Jan. 1, 2023 so that an eight-person rowing shell can be purchased, dedicated in Shawn's name, and raced this spring season by the women of Cal rowing," organizers wrote on the fundraiser's webpage.

As of Nov. 28, the reunited team was well past the halfway point of that goal -- at $31,480.

In addition to commemorating O'Donnell through a boat bearing her name, her former teammates are raising funds to enable the current high-ranking women's crew team at UC Berkeley to use it for a spring race.