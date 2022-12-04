News

'Shawn's Boat' fundraiser, honoring late Danville native, more than halfway to goal

Friends, family, teammates seek to commemorate woman killed bicycling in DC

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 4, 2022, 3:43 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Shawn O'Donnell during a trip to Mount Kilmanjaro. (Image courtesy Shawn's Boat)

More than four months after the death of a Danville-born woman who was hit by a truck while bicycling to work in Washington D.C., friends, family and former rowing teammates are continuing efforts to memorialize the late 40-year-old.

Shawn O'Donnell's death on July 20 was the catalyst for her former teammates on the University of California, Berkeley rowing team to reunite and reconnect with one another, which ultimately culminated in the "Shawn's Boat" fundraising effort.

"Our goal is to raise $50,000 by Jan. 1, 2023 so that an eight-person rowing shell can be purchased, dedicated in Shawn's name, and raced this spring season by the women of Cal rowing," organizers wrote on the fundraiser's webpage.

As of Nov. 28, the reunited team was well past the halfway point of that goal -- at $31,480.

In addition to commemorating O'Donnell through a boat bearing her name, her former teammates are raising funds to enable the current high-ranking women's crew team at UC Berkeley to use it for a spring race.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This racing shell will keep Shawn's memory alive; and those strong, fierce, and athletic women who will compete in this shell, which bears her name, will get to know Shawn and the woman she was," O'Donnell's stepfather, Claes Elfving, said.

Friends and family emphasized O'Donnell's passion for her time as a rower, as well as for other outdoor sports and travel opportunities.

"Shawn loved nothing more than to travel, explore, and spend time with her family and friends," Shawn's Boat organizers said. "She especially treasured her time spent as a Cal Crew rower."

In addition to the online fundraiser, Shawn's Boat organizers are hosting a dinner in O'Donnell's memory at Gianni's Italian Bistro at 2065 San Ramon Valley Blvd. on Dec. 19. More information on Shawn's Boat is available at shawnsboat.com. The dinner will be part of the restaurant's Tips for Change events every Monday night, in which all tips and 10% of sales go toward a local volunteer organization.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox in our Express newsletter.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Shawn's Boat' fundraiser, honoring late Danville native, more than halfway to goal

Friends, family, teammates seek to commemorate woman killed bicycling in DC

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 4, 2022, 3:43 pm

More than four months after the death of a Danville-born woman who was hit by a truck while bicycling to work in Washington D.C., friends, family and former rowing teammates are continuing efforts to memorialize the late 40-year-old.

Shawn O'Donnell's death on July 20 was the catalyst for her former teammates on the University of California, Berkeley rowing team to reunite and reconnect with one another, which ultimately culminated in the "Shawn's Boat" fundraising effort.

"Our goal is to raise $50,000 by Jan. 1, 2023 so that an eight-person rowing shell can be purchased, dedicated in Shawn's name, and raced this spring season by the women of Cal rowing," organizers wrote on the fundraiser's webpage.

As of Nov. 28, the reunited team was well past the halfway point of that goal -- at $31,480.

In addition to commemorating O'Donnell through a boat bearing her name, her former teammates are raising funds to enable the current high-ranking women's crew team at UC Berkeley to use it for a spring race.

"This racing shell will keep Shawn's memory alive; and those strong, fierce, and athletic women who will compete in this shell, which bears her name, will get to know Shawn and the woman she was," O'Donnell's stepfather, Claes Elfving, said.

Friends and family emphasized O'Donnell's passion for her time as a rower, as well as for other outdoor sports and travel opportunities.

"Shawn loved nothing more than to travel, explore, and spend time with her family and friends," Shawn's Boat organizers said. "She especially treasured her time spent as a Cal Crew rower."

In addition to the online fundraiser, Shawn's Boat organizers are hosting a dinner in O'Donnell's memory at Gianni's Italian Bistro at 2065 San Ramon Valley Blvd. on Dec. 19. More information on Shawn's Boat is available at shawnsboat.com. The dinner will be part of the restaurant's Tips for Change events every Monday night, in which all tips and 10% of sales go toward a local volunteer organization.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.